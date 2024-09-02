The Mexican Barrel House to Open Soon

The highly anticipated opening of The Mexican Barrel House at 1085 N Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri, will happen soon, but the opening date has yet to be determined.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) The Mexican Barrel House is closer to opening as they wrap up the final touches to what is expected to be the nicest Mexican restaurant in West County. The restaurant’s interior is upscale, with unparalleled Mexican decor in the community.

This location is owned and managed by the same group that owns Casa Juarez Mexican Town at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, MO. That restaurant is an upscale Mexican restaurant with a tequila bar, gift shop, large bar, and top-rated Mexican cuisine and drinks. Renovating this location was also a massive project, but it has been great for the community since opening in January 2018, just before the pandemic. As of April 3, 2023, the Missouri Secretary of State shows the owners of this location to be:

Alfredo Flores

Guillermina Lara

Luz Maria Floree

The building was previously home to Houlihan’s, which closed during the pandemic. According to Alfredo Flores, an owner of The Mexican Barrel House, the building was in worse condition than expected, slowing the renovation process. The owner said they were hoping for an opening date sometime in September, which might be possible based on the stage of progress I witnessed. However, we expect an opening date in October as everybody, including contractors, is short-handed.

We are excited about the opening and will keep readers updated. We will be among the first guests to dine there due to the fantastic decor and reputation of the sister restaurant in Maryland Heights, MO.

The restaurant group has plans for future growth, which we will learn more about once we meet with all of the significant parties and learn more about the great ideas they have already shared with us, but we need more detail before we can publish it.

The Mexican Barrel House was recently added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The Mexican Barrel House

1085 N Mason Rd

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141