Adriana’s on the Hill Reviewed

Adriana’s on the Hill has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review and added to local directories – St. Louis Restaurant Directory and STL.Directory

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Adriana’s on the Hill has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review and listed on its St. Louis Restaurant Directory and STL.Directory.

Adriana’s on the Hill offers lunch and is closed in the evening. It is ranked as one of the best restaurants on The Hill but does not appear to offer online ordering.

According to sources, the owner is Adriana Fazio, affiliated with Fazio Bakery.

It is not far from the Central West End or downtown, making it an accessible destination.

Adriana’s on the Hill online reviews are as follows as of April 16, 2024:

Google Rating – 4.8 Stars with more than 1130 online customer reviews

– 4.8 Stars with more than 1130 online customer reviews Facebook – Not Rate, but has more than 10K likes and 10K followers

– Not Rate, but has more than 10K likes and 10K followers Yelp – 4.6 Stars with more than 480 online customer reviews

– 4.6 Stars with more than 480 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with more than 275 online reviews and is #1 of 114 Quick Bites in St. Louis

Business hours:

Sunday – CLOSED

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

– 10:30 am to 3:00 pm Wednesday – 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

– 10:30 am to 3:00 pm Thursday – 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

– 10:30 am to 3:00 pm Friday – 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

– 10:30 am to 3:00 pm Saturday – 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

Address and phone:

5101 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: +1 314-773-3833