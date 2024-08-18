Stango Cuisine Added to Restaurant Directory

Stango Cuisine, 500 North Walnut Street, Champaign, Illinois, has been added to the business directory on STL.News in the restaurant category.

CHAMPAIGN, IL (STL.News)—Stango Cuisine is an African restaurant in Champaign, IL, specializing in Zambian cuisine and offering it to local consumers. The editorial staff chose them because of their unique cuisine and unusually high ratings by online review sites. The Yelp rating is exceptionally high as Yelp typically has the lowest ratings among all online review platforms. CLICK HERE to view the listing.

Stango Cuisine online ratings are as follows as of August 18, 2024, at 2:20 pm:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 140 online customer reviews

The owners of Stango Cuisine are:

Mubango Chanda – Co-owner & Head Chef

– Co-owner & Head Chef Betty Phiri-Chibwe – Co-owner

Betty Phiri-Chibwe is also a co-owner of Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield, Missouri. Jenny’s Diner offers the best breakfast and lunch in Chesterfield, MO. This establishment also has high online ratings. They are as follows:

Jenny’s Diner online reviews are as of August 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm:

Google – 4.3 Stars with more than 420 online customer reviews

Stango Cuisine address and phone:

500 N Walnut Street

Champaign, Illinois 61820

Phone: +1 217-369-3566

USPress.News covered this story as well.