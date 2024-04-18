Missouri Baking Company - St. Louis, MO
Missouri Baking Company – #1 Bakery in St. Louis

  • April 18, 2024
Missouri Banking Company will celebrate 100 years of business.  It is rated 5 Stars by TripAdvisor and has more than 700 online reviews.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) This is not just your local neighborhood bakery.  It is a historic landmark at this point for a couple of reasons.

First, they have handed the business down to multiple generations and succeeded in staying in business for 100 years.  This is a fantastic accomplishment for any business or family.

Secondly, TripAdvisor gives them a 5-star rating based on more than 720 online customer reviews.  Amazing accomplishment!

They have remained in business due to the quality of their products.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an intriguing article yesterday about this local historic landmark they call a bakery but perceive as an institution.

STL.News will honor this achievement by adding Missouri Baking Company to its online business directory.

Additional online reviews for Missouri Baking Company are as follows as of April 18, 2024:

  • Google Rating – 4.8 Stars with more than 1,135 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 4.5 with more than 150 votes
  • Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 282 reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 5 Stars (topic of article)

With these historical facts, ratings, and satisfied customers, who needs marketing.  Word of mouth will always be the best marketing strategy, and Missouri Baking Company has that part figured out.

Missouri Baking Company – address and phone:

2027 Edwards Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63110-3033
Phone: +1 314-773-6566

Links:

