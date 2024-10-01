Business

EEOC Sues Minden Seafood Restaurant – Sexual Harassment

Smith
Smith
EEOC Sues Minden Seafood Restaurant - Sexual Harassment
EEOC Sues Minden Seafood Restaurant - Sexual Harassment

EEOC Sues Minden Seafood for Sexual Harassment and Retaliation

Federal Agency Charges Company Failed to Protect Worker from a Coworker’s Sexual Advances and Later Refused to Rehire Her

MINDEN, LA (STL.News) Minden Seafood, LLC, a seafood restaurant in Minden, Louisiana, violated federal law when it failed to stop a male worker from repeatedly sexually harassing a female employee and refused to rehire her after she quit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed today.

Contents
EEOC Sues Minden Seafood for Sexual Harassment and RetaliationFederal Agency Charges Company Failed to Protect Worker from a Coworker’s Sexual Advances and Later Refused to Rehire Her

According to the lawsuit, the female employee was a cashier at Minden Seafood Restaurant.  A coworker repeatedly and persistently subjected her to unwelcome sexual advances, including making unwanted and inappropriate comments about her body, sexually propositioning her, following her into a bathroom, and exposing himself to her. The female employee complained to the restaurant owner, who allowed the harasser to continue working with the female employee.  Finding conditions intolerable, the female employee felt compelled to resign.  She asked to return to work, but her request was denied.

Such alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits sex discrimination, including sex-based harassment, constructive discharge, and retaliation.  The EEOC filed suit (EEOC v. Minden Seafood, LLC, Case No. 24-2360) in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana after attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process.

Under Title VII, employers have a duty to protect their employees from sexual harassment at work,” said EEOC Field Director Michael Kirkland.  “The EEOC will diligently investigate, and, if necessary, file suit against employers that violate the rights of their employees.”

Elizabeth Owen, senior trial attorney for the New Orleans Field Office, said “Retaliation against harassment victims is unlawful.  Protecting an individual’s right to oppose discrimination by reporting it in the workplace is an important part of the laws the EEOC enforces.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Outdoor Traditions in Missouri Outdoor Traditions in Missouri
Next Article EEOC Sues Two Employers - Sexual Harassment of Teens EEOC Sues Two Employers – Sexual Harassment of Teens

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt to Pay Damages – Back Wages

Massachusetts, NH—Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt Business Pays $10K in Punitive Damages and $1,978 in Back…

By Smith

GE Aerospace to Pay $443K to Settle with DOL

GE Aerospace Resolves Alleged Gender-Based Hiring Discrimination and Pays $443K in Back Wages to Affected…

By Smith

Michael Baker International to Pay $122K in Back Wages

Michael Baker International, Inc. is to pay $122,299 in back wages and interest to resolve…

By Smith