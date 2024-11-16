1356 Public House – Ballwin, MO – Reviewed

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed 1356 Public House, 1356 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, Missouri.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) 1356 Public House in Ballwin, Missouri, is celebrating its tenth business anniversary. St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of this popular sports bar.

This location was initially called Krieger’s before being purchased by Dave McDonald. After buying it, he changed the menu, creating house-made menu items using the best ingredients and many items found only at 1356 Public House.

The review published by St. Louis Restaurant Review details the restaurant’s history and ratings across the web. The most impressive fact follows.

1356 Public House has 98% to 100% Health Inspection Scores – Amazing Scores!

The most impressive fact we appreciate is the Health Inspections Scores ranging from a bottom of 98% to a top of 100%. Speak loudly of the ownership pride that goes into this place.

The newly remodeled development is home to a new Bartolino’s location and Carretera’s Mexican restaurant. Both have opened in recent months, creating a dining destination with Mexican and Italian cuisine and the best sports bar with award-winning American bar food in the St. Louis region.

Regardless of where you live in the region, it is worth the drive, and it is an easy drive just one block off the Highway 141 and Big Bend intersection.

Address and phone:

1356 Public House

Ballwin, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 636-861-1618

