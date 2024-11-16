Ad imageAd image
Entertainment

1356 Public House – Ballwin, MO – Reviewed

Smith
Smith
1356 Public House - Ballwin, MO
1356 Public House - Ballwin, MO

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed 1356 Public House, 1356 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, Missouri.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) 1356 Public House in Ballwin, Missouri, is celebrating its tenth business anniversary.  St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of this popular sports bar.

Contents
St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed 1356 Public House, 1356 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, Missouri.1356 Public House has 98% to 100% Health Inspection Scores – Amazing Scores!Address and phone:

This location was initially called Krieger’s before being purchased by Dave McDonald.  After buying it, he changed the menu, creating house-made menu items using the best ingredients and many items found only at 1356 Public House.

The review published by St. Louis Restaurant Review details the restaurant’s history and ratings across the web.  The most impressive fact follows.

1356 Public House has 98% to 100% Health Inspection Scores – Amazing Scores!

The most impressive fact we appreciate is the Health Inspections Scores ranging from a bottom of 98% to a top of 100%.  Speak loudly of the ownership pride that goes into this place.

The newly remodeled development is home to a new Bartolino’s location and Carretera’s Mexican restaurant.  Both have opened in recent months, creating a dining destination with Mexican and Italian cuisine and the best sports bar with award-winning American bar food in the St. Louis region.

Regardless of where you live in the region, it is worth the drive, and it is an easy drive just one block off the Highway 141 and Big Bend intersection.

Address and phone:

1356 Public House
Ballwin, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 636-861-1618

USPress.News covered this story as well.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Verizon Maryland to Pay $115K - Discrimination Suit Verizon Maryland to Pay $115K – Discrimination Suit

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Oregon Gov. Seeks Applications – Columbia County District Attorney

Oregon Governor Kotek Seeks Applications to Fill Columbia County District Attorney Vacancy Salem, OR (STL.News)…

By Smith

SEC Charges Esmark Inc. – Chairman – False Tender Offer

SEC Charges Esmark Inc. and Chairman James Bouchard with Announcing False Tender Offer to Purchase…

By Smith

Quickwork LLC – Eric Anthony Nepute – COVID-19 Settlement

Quickwork LLC and one of its managers, Eric Anthony Nepute, have agreed to injunctions and…

By Smith