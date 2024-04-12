Best Mexican Restaurants – St. Louis – April 2024

What are the best Mexican restaurants in the St. Louis region for April 2024?

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News): The St. Louis Restaurant Review has published a list of the Top Ten Mexican Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, as of April 2024.

Mexican cuisine is among the nation’s favorite cuisines. Mexican restaurants consume commercial real estate that other restaurants can succeed in. Why is that? There is a demand for one, but most Mexican restaurants also have more families supporting the labor demand that a restaurant requires.

We don’t know anybody who doesn’t enjoy good Mexican food, so we have shared this list with you, with permission from St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The Best Mexican Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri, for April 2024 are as follows:

Arzola’s Fajitas + Margaritas – 2730 McNair Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-226-9672 Chava’s Mexican Restaurant – 925 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-241-5503 Mission Taco Joint – Delmar Loop – 6235 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-932-5430 Southwest Diner – 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-260-7244 Mission Taco Joint – Historic Soulard – 908 Lafayette Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-858-8226 Ruiz’ Mexican Restaurant – 901 N US Hwy 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-838-3500 Rosalita’s Cantina – 1237 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-621-2700 Taco Buddha – 7405 Pershing Ave, University City, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-502-9951 Mi Ranchito – 887 Kingsland Ave, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-863-1880 Tequila Mexican Restaurant – 5496 Baumgartner Rd Ste 119, Saint Louis, MO – Phone: 314-416-1945

In outlining communities, some of the Best Mexican Restaurants are: