Day C Soul Mechanical – DOL Seeks Workers

US Department of Labor Seeking Workers Owed Wages, Benefits Denied by Libertytown Plumbing Subcontractor, Day C Soul Mechanical Inc. After Investigation Recovers $156K

Day C Soul Mechanical shortchanged 48 workers on Woodyard Station project

LIBERTYTOWN, MD (STL.News) Individuals employed by a Libertytown plumbing subcontractor who worked on a Woodyard Station construction project may be eligible to receive their share of $156,495 in wages and fringe benefits recovered by a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Day C Soul Mechanical Inc. denied full pay and fringe benefits to 48 workers they employed from April 8, 2022, through September 2023, to work on the federally funded affordable housing project in Clinton. Investigators found Day C Soul Mechanical did not pay the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, in violation of the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, and failed to maintain accurate payroll records, violating the DBRA and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Air conditioning subcontractor Charles A. Klein & Sons Inc. of Sykesville, who hired Day C Soul, paid $124,022 in back wages and $32,473 in owed fringe benefits after the plumbing subcontractor refused to comply and pay the monies owed. In March 2024, the department debarred Day C Soul Mechanical and owner Oscar Jimenez-Medrano, forbidding them from bidding on federally funded construction projects for three years.

Day C Soul Mechanical employees who believe the company owes them money related to the period of this investigation should contact the division’s district office in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at 570-826-6316.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided funding to Prince George’s County, Maryland, for the construction of Woodyard Station, a senior living housing project that opened in October 2023.

Day C Soul Mechanical Inc. provides commercial plumbing services in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia.

SOURCE: DOL