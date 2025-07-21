Massachusetts Investors Trust: The Oldest Mutual Fund Still Open to Investors After a Century

(STL.News) — In the ever-changing world of financial markets, few investment products have withstood the test of time like the Massachusetts Investors Trust (MITFX). Launched in 1924 by MFS Investment Management, the Massachusetts Investors Trust holds the distinction of being the oldest mutual fund in the United States that continues to welcome new investors.

While thousands of mutual funds have come and gone over the past century, the Massachusetts Investors Trust has not only survived but thrived—serving generations of investors seeking stability, diversification, and professional fund management.

A Historic Milestone in American Investing

Founded in March 1924, the Massachusetts Investors Trust was the first open-end mutual fund in the country. Unlike closed-end funds, which limit the number of shares issued, open-end funds, such as MITFX, allow investors to buy and sell shares daily at the fund’s net asset value (NAV). This model revolutionized investment accessibility and set the foundation for today’s multi-trillion-dollar mutual fund industry.

MFS Investment Management, originally known as Massachusetts Financial Services, created the fund with a vision to democratize investing. By pooling money from individual investors, the fund provided access to a professionally managed, diversified portfolio—an opportunity that was previously available only to the wealthy elite. The company remains a significant player in the financial services industry today, managing a variety of funds across global markets.

Still Open After 100 Years

Despite its age, the Massachusetts Investors Trust continues to accept new investors—an impressive feat given the fund’s long and storied history. Many of its early contemporaries either closed, merged, or shifted strategies. Yet, MITFX has remained committed to its original purpose: providing investors with a diversified portfolio managed by experienced financial professionals.

The fund primarily invests in large-cap, high-quality U.S. companies, maintaining a balanced approach that has weathered market fluctuations, economic downturns, and global financial crises. Its longevity is a testament to its consistent management style, adherence to core principles, and the trust it has earned from generations of investors.

Other Longstanding Mutual Funds Still Accepting Investors

While the Massachusetts Investors Trust stands as the oldest, other mutual funds launched in the 1920s also continue to operate and accept new investors:

Investment Company of America (1926): Managed by Capital Group, this fund focuses on long-term growth by investing in large, established companies. With a strong performance record, it remains a popular choice for investors seeking growth.

Known as America's first balanced fund, the Wellington Fund, now under Vanguard, combines stocks and bonds to offer a diversified investment approach. It is praised for its conservative allocation strategy and consistent long-term performance.

These historic funds have become trusted names in investment portfolios nationwide, demonstrating that longevity often correlates with disciplined management and consistent performance.

Why Does Longevity Matter?

For investors, a fund’s track record offers insights into its management philosophy and ability to navigate various market cycles. Funds like the Massachusetts Investors Trust provide reassurance through their stability and transparency, traits often valued by long-term investors.

A long-standing fund typically indicates a tested investment strategy, strong leadership, and the ability to adapt to economic shifts and market trends. It also reflects a commitment to fiduciary responsibility, ensuring that the fund’s management acts in the best interests of its shareholders.

The Modern Appeal of Historic Funds

Today’s investors continue to choose legacy funds for several reasons:

Proven Management Teams: These funds are managed by firms with decades of experience and proven investment processes.

Historic funds have demonstrated resilience through recessions, booms, and busts.

Historic funds have demonstrated resilience through recessions, booms, and busts. Commitment to Investors: Remaining open to new investments demonstrates a commitment to growing alongside both new and existing clients.

Longevity is often linked with a strong reputation for transparency and ethical management practices.

These attributes make historic funds, such as MITFX, attractive options for investors seeking long-term growth, income, or diversification.

Mutual Funds Remain a Popular Choice

Despite the rise of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), robo-advisors, and alternative investments, mutual funds remain a cornerstone of many retirement accounts and individual investment portfolios. Their active management and focus on long-term returns continue to attract investors seeking a hands-off approach.

Mutual funds offer several benefits, including professional management, diversification, and accessibility. They are often included in 401(k) plans, IRAs, and other retirement accounts, making them a practical choice for investors at all stages of life.

Conclusion

The Massachusetts Investors Trust (MITFX) remains a symbol of American investment history and financial resilience. After more than 100 years, it continues to offer investors access to professional management, diversification, and the confidence that comes with a century of proven results.

For those seeking to balance tradition with performance, investing in a fund like MITFX provides not only potential returns but also a connection to the very roots of modern mutual fund investing.

As markets evolve and new investment products emerge, funds like the Massachusetts Investors Trust remind us that sometimes, the oldest options are still among the most reliable.

