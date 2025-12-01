PUBLIC NOTICE – STL.News State of Publication – Dec. 1, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE – STL.News State of Publication for December 1, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) State of Publication – Public Notice – The domain name, STL.News was purchased on February 28, 2016, and was launched online shortly thereafter. From the beginning, the goal was to make it an independent news source with no advertising, generating traffic through the best SEO (search engine optimization) practices to attract organic traffic through search results. We have accomplished these objectives and more.

Today, we collaborate with professional journalists, writers, and press release distribution services from across the globe, providing quality content and distribution while leveraging our high domain authority through links to STL.News from Wikipedia, the Associated Press, the New York Times, and more.

In a couple of months, the publication will celebrate its 10th anniversary, publishing independent news from reliable sources.

STL.News – The Beginning – Public Notice

Over these 10 years, STL.News has published over 260,000 news articles. Many were reprints from the Associated Press, which cost thousands of dollars each year to license for publication. We ended the agreement due to a lack of mutual publishing objectives. Additionally, we were ready to rely on the information we had created.

Additionally, we figured out what was wrong with the news media. We discovered that they did not publish news but instead published their editorial perspectives. We had our own agenda and goals, which have proven to be reliable and fruitful over the years.

We created our own search engine that aggregated press releases from every federal department and agency, as well as from each state’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and major cities’ mayors’ offices. Some of our most popular content was press releases we published on STL.News from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Currently, our latest hot article is titled “Federal Enforcement Takes Center Stage in Chicago,” published on October 9, 2025, and has received more than 16,000 clicks and continues climbing.

Significant accomplishments of STL.News – Public Notice

Qualifying as a Google News Publisher

Qualifying as an Apple News Publisher

Distributing our content to more than 15 social media sites

High Domain Authority currently at 64

Maintaining the website without advertising

Generating significant income from press release distribution and guest posts

Highly controlled cost of operation

Generating significant traffic organically

Fast Load Time – Currently at 99% according to Google Speed Test

Current State of Publication – Public Notice

Published articles – 1851 post accompanied by 74 pages

Monthly visitors estimated at 250,000

Aggregated by – Google News, Apple News, USPress.News, 15 social media sites, and more to come

Future goals for STL.News

In the future, we are building our own network of websites that will aggregate our content and redistribute it to different parts of the country and worldwide, and reach a greater readership. This is currently under development and will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, we are in the process of enhancing our listings in industry directories and have launched two programs to support content and build more local communities, creating our Independent Reporter Network (IRN).

We plan to expand our local presence by increasing our business directory listings for St. Louis-area businesses, which have been successful for those featured thus far.

