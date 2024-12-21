Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant Recap of 2024

Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant that has served the community and visitors nationwide since 1981.
ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1981. It has grown to two locations: one on The Hill in St. Louis, MO, and the other inside Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, MO.
On The Hill has been open for 43 years, while the Hollywood Casino location has been open for 20 years.
As they constantly improve things to enhance the dining experience, they completely remodeled the Hollywood Casino location and will remodel the The Hill location in January 2025.
Based on the online ratings, reviews, and media coverage, Charlie Gitto’s is the Best Italian Restaurant in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. It is also our favorite restaurant, even if we are not in the mood for Italian food because the steaks and seafood are also excellent.
This institution is to be honored for its expertise due to the dedication illustrated by hundreds of employees daily and the incredible vision that Charlie Gitto has remained dedicated to for four decades. Consistency does have its rewards!
The two Charlie Gitto’s locations are as follows:
- Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – 5226 Shaw Avenue, St. Louis, MO – Phone: 314-772-8898
- Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino – 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, MO – Phone: 855-785-4263
This locally owned brand is the most publicized restaurant in the St. Louis, MO, region. Local and national publications regularly publish information about Charlie Gitto’s.
This article is to recap their achievement for 2024:
- The Mysterious Origins Of Toasted Ravioli – December 8, 2024 – TheTakeOut.com
- Charlie Gitto’s Offers Privately Labeled Wines – December 1, 2024 – STL.New
- Charlie Gitto’s Adds Private Labeled Wine to Menu – December 1, 2024 – St. Louis Restaurant Review
- Classic Italian at a St. Louis Icon – Episode 300 (Podcast) – October 31, 2024 – FirstAlert4.com
- Ask George: Are you in favor of reducing portion sizes at restaurants, or should they remain the same – October 4, 2024 – St. Louis Magazine (error: Not Ameristar Casino, but Hollywood Casino)
- The 11 Best Restaurants on The Hill in St. Louis – TripSavvy – September 1, 2024
- Where to find the best Italian food in the St. Louis area, from Ian Froeb’s STL 100 – August 26, 2024 – STLToday.com
- Charlie Gitto’s Has The Best Toasted Ravioli In Missouri – August 23, 2024 – Only in Your State
- The Outstanding Restaurant In Missouri That Is Known For A Single Menu Item – July 25, 2024 – OnlyInYourState.com
- Charlie Gitto’s launches At Home Line – June 10, 2024 – KMOV.com
- Yelp claims one of the BEST Lasagnas in the US is in Missouri – June 3, 2024 – 97.9 Kick FM
- Where To Find The Best Spaghetti Dishes In America – April 29, 2024 – Mashed.com
- Ian Froeb’s STL 100: The best St. Louis restaurants of 2024 – April 13, 2024 – STLToday.com
- A Food Lover’s Guide to the Hill, St. Louis’ Premier Italian Destination – March 29, 2024 – RFT
- Old School Italian Restaurant in Missouri Named Best in Nation – February 14, 2024 – 97.9 Kick FM
- St. Louis eatery named among America’s ‘best old-school Italian restaurants’ – February 7, 2024 – FOX 2
DiRoNA – Distinguished Restaurants of North America Awarded Charlie Gitto’s for 2024.
We have disclosed the media coverage, but what are the thousands of customers saying about the St. Louis institution? Let’s take a look!
Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill online ratings are as follows as of December 19, 2024 at 4:00 pm:
- Google – 4.7 Stars with 2676 online ratings and reviews
- Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 1039 online customer ratings and reviews – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (Review 3211)
- Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 1057 online customer ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online customer ratings and review
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review
Average Rating – 4.58 Stars – a fantastic rating supported by thousands of customers.
Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino online ratings are as follows as of December 20, 2024 at 9:00 am:
- Google – 4.3 Stars with 395 online customer ratings and reviews
- Facebook – 1.5K followers – 6 following
- Yelp – 3.3 Stars with 126 online ratings and reviews – we strongly disagree with these unhappy gamblers.
- TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 163 online ratings and reviews
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one customer online rating and review
Average Rating – 4.275 – a fantastic rating even though the Yelper that loses money at the casino takes their losses out on a restaurant.
Both locations offer the same award-winning cuisine, service, and atmosphere for an extraordinary dining experience.
Be sure to take home a couple of bottles of wine, sauce, and or dressing.
St. Louis Restaurant Review covered this story as well.