Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant Recap of 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1981. It has grown to two locations: one on The Hill in St. Louis, MO, and the other inside Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, MO.

On The Hill has been open for 43 years, while the Hollywood Casino location has been open for 20 years.

As they constantly improve things to enhance the dining experience, they completely remodeled the Hollywood Casino location and will remodel the The Hill location in January 2025.

Based on the online ratings, reviews, and media coverage, Charlie Gitto’s is the Best Italian Restaurant in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. It is also our favorite restaurant, even if we are not in the mood for Italian food because the steaks and seafood are also excellent.

This institution is to be honored for its expertise due to the dedication illustrated by hundreds of employees daily and the incredible vision that Charlie Gitto has remained dedicated to for four decades. Consistency does have its rewards!

The two Charlie Gitto’s locations are as follows:

This locally owned brand is the most publicized restaurant in the St. Louis, MO, region. Local and national publications regularly publish information about Charlie Gitto’s.

This article is to recap their achievement for 2024:

DiRoNA – Distinguished Restaurants of North America Awarded Charlie Gitto’s for 2024.

We have disclosed the media coverage, but what are the thousands of customers saying about the St. Louis institution? Let’s take a look!

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill online ratings are as follows as of December 19, 2024 at 4:00 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 2676 online ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 2676 online ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 1039 online customer ratings and reviews – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (Review 3211)

– 4.4 Stars with 1039 online customer ratings and reviews – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (Review 3211) Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 1057 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.3 Stars with 1057 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online customer ratings and review

– 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online customer ratings and review STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.58 Stars – a fantastic rating supported by thousands of customers.

Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino online ratings are as follows as of December 20, 2024 at 9:00 am:

Google – 4.3 Stars with 395 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.3 Stars with 395 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 1.5K followers – 6 following

– 1.5K followers – 6 following Yelp – 3.3 Stars with 126 online ratings and reviews – we strongly disagree with these unhappy gamblers.

– 3.3 Stars with 126 online ratings and reviews – we strongly disagree with these unhappy gamblers. TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 163 online ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 163 online ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one customer online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.275 – a fantastic rating even though the Yelper that loses money at the casino takes their losses out on a restaurant.

Both locations offer the same award-winning cuisine, service, and atmosphere for an extraordinary dining experience.

Be sure to take home a couple of bottles of wine, sauce, and or dressing.

St. Louis Restaurant Review covered this story as well.