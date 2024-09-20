Amant’s Floor Care – Business Update 092024

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care celebrated its 55th year in business in April 2024. As it approaches its 56th anniversary in April 2025, it is exploring strategies to improve its communications with customers and prospective customers.

Their business operations have made significant changes, such as improving the website’s content, increasing the number and frequency of blog posts, and sharing them with social media. Additionally, they are modernizing their billing and collection process to include digital payments so customers can make payments with the technician or online rather than mail paper invoices and checks.

The company is constantly working to improve what is already considered a great company. It is open-minded to changes that will enhance customer experience or streamline operations.

About Amant’s Floor Care – St. Louis, MO

Steven Amant formed Amant’s Floor Care in 1969. He provided carpet cleaning services to the St. Louis region.

Kevin Amant, Steven Amant’s son, owns the company. Since purchasing it, he has added multiple floor cleaning services, making it the top-rated floor cleaning company in the St. Louis region.

The comment that they are the best floor cleaning company comes from third-party platforms such as Expertise.com, Angie’s, and more. Even the Better Business Bureau rates this company an A+ based on its historical, ethical performance.

Address and phone:

17005 Manchester Rd

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: info@amantsfloorcare.com

Website: FloorCleaningStLouis.com

