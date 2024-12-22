Ad imageAd image
Wonton King Is Open For Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, is a highly rated Chinese restaurant open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for decades.

UNIVERSITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King at 8116 Olive Blvd. in University City will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2024.

This is not new news, but they wanted to let the community know that the tradition continues as it has done for decades.

We love being here to help our customers and their families enjoy the holiday spirit,” says Ling, co-owner and manager of Wonton King.

Chinese Americans are a significant presence on the holidays, celebrating with their favorite cuisine at their favorite Chinese restaurant.

8116 Olive Blvd.
University City, Missouri 63130
Phone: +1 314-567-9997

