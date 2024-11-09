General

Richard D Zellner Sentenced to 41 Months – Embezzlement

Richard D Zellner Sentenced to 41 Months - Embezzlement
Richard D Zellner Sentenced to 41 Months - Embezzlement

Former CFO Richard D Zellner, Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison for Embezzling $2 Million.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Friday sentenced Richard D Zellner, the former CFO of a St. Louis County, Missouri company, to 41 months in prison for embezzling $2 million.  Zellner was also ordered to repay the money.

Between approximately January 2019 and January 2024, Zellner used his employer’s bank accounts to pay off the balance of his credit cards.  He repeatedly paid off that balance once he’d incurred thousands of dollars in charges, typically every few days or couple of weeks.  Zellner spent the money on vacations, travel, personal bills, and gold and precious metal purchases.  He covered up his thefts by altering company accounting records and creating fake work orders and bills.

Richard D Zellner also used the company’s credit cards for personal expenses.

Richard D Zellner made over 1,000 unauthorized transactions during his scheme, fraudulently obtaining about $ $2,062,051.

Richard D Zellner, 66, of O’Fallon, Missouri, waived grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of wire fraud.

The FBI and the Maryland Heights Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow prosecuted.

USPress.News covered this story as well.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice

