Tony’s K-Food Partners with eOrderSTL

Tony’s K-Food announces a new partnership with eOrderSTL for online ordering and delivery.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Tony’s K-Food announced on its website that it is partnering with eOrderSTL to offer online ordering and delivery. CLICK to read their blog post.

Tony’s decided to partner with eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review service that offers online food ordering for pickup or delivery using either DoorDash or Uber. The most significant advantage of eOrderSTL is that the restaurant can access customers’ emails for future marketing purposes.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a restaurant review of Tony’s K-Food.

About Tony’s K-Food in Chesterfield, MO

Tony’s is located inside the Woodchase Plaza at 13393 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO (Olive Blvd and HWY 141), making it easy to serve multiple communities.

The Woodchase Plaza has experienced some dining improvements, with the recent reopening of Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, which has new owners and has been completely remodeled into an upscale bar and grill, making it one of the nicest bars with great food in West County. Additionally, Lefty’s Bagels opened last year and is highly rated, joining Kim’s Bakery, El Maquey’s Mexican Restaurant, and Balkans.

Additionally, Tony’s storefront is not easy to see because Tony’s is inside the Oriental Market. There is no dine-in, just carryout and delivery. Tony is the only staff member who prepares, cooks, and packages the to-go orders. St. Louis Restaurant Review called him the Korean Ironman, serving up to 100 daily meals.

The menu is at the front check-out counter for the grocery store, but after walking in, you go to the right to find the restaurant entrance. It is a unique location, but it works as Tony is also a silent partner in the grocery store.

As of October 2024, Yelp rates Tony’s as the #1 Korean restaurant in Chesterfield, MO.

Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-205-1882