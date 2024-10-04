EEOC Sues Logic Staffing – Religious Discrimination

Federal Agency Charges Logic Staffing, a Staffing Agency With Unlawful Refusal to Hire Muslim Applicant Who Asked For Ability to Attend Friday Prayer

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Logic Staffing, a Washington-based staffing and recruiting agency, violated federal law when it rejected a qualified job applicant who asked for a religious accommodation to attend Friday prayer, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleged in a lawsuit filed on September 30, 2024.

According to the EEOC’s suit, Logic Staffing invited the applicant to interview at its Kent, Washington, headquarters the day after receiving his online application. On the strength of his application and interview, the staffing supervisor started to explore available openings when the applicant, who is Muslim, disclosed a possible need for a longer mid-day break to attend Friday prayer. The applicant explained that he might not need additional time if his workplace was close to a mosque. Still, Logic Staffing’s supervisor ended the interview and noted that the applicant was not hired due to his schedule and that he needed to attend Friday prayer. The EEOC also alleged that Logic Staffing disqualified the applicant from future employment after he asked to confirm that he was not hired due to his requt for a religious accommodation.

The alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits rejecting qualified applicants because of their religion or their need for a religious accommodation. The EEOC’s lawsuit (EEOC v. Logic Staffing LLC, No. 24-cv-01557, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington), seeks compensatory and punitive damages, and injunctive relief designed to prevent such discrimination in the future.

“Title VII requires employers, employment agencies, and unions to make adjustments to the workplace environment to allow applicants and employees to practice their faith, absent undue hardship,” said Elizabeth Cannon, director of the EEOC’s Seattle Field Office. Instead of exploring alternatives and contacting its business clients to determine if the accommodation was possible, Logic Staffing turned away a promising candidate and violated the law.”

Senior EEOC Trial Attorney Gregory Hitzel said, “Workers have the right to request religious accommodation and should be able to do so without fear that it will cost them job opportunities. he EEOC is here to protect the ability to earn a living while honoring religious observances and practices.”

The EEOC’s Seattle Field Office has jurisdiction over Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.

The EEOC advances workplace opportunities by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. ore information is available at www.eeoc.gov.