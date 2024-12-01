Ad imageAd image
Charlie Gitto's Offers Privately Labeled Wines

Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant on The Hill in St. Louis that has launched its line of privately labeled wines.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) If you are a St. Louis, Missouri resident, the name Charlie Gitto’s is not new to you.  Everybody knows it for its fine dining experience accompanied by award-winning service and Italian cuisine.

Contents
To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we ate there Friday and Saturday nights and indulged in everything from the atmosphere to the service.  It is a first-class operation that we consider to be the best in the city and probably among the best across the country.

After our dining experience, the server brought the check and a flyer introducing their privately labeled Pinot Grigio and Chianti.  Additionally, they offer sauces and a salad dressing.

This cost of the items are as follows:

  • Pinot Grigio – $56.00 per bottle
  • Chianti – $60.00 per bottle
  • Sauces – $9.99 per jar (Pomodoro & San Marzano)
  • Dressing – $6.99 per jar (Sweet Italian Vinaigrette)

All of the items are available at the restaurants and CharlieGittos.com.

There are two Charlie Gitto’s locations:

Charlie Gitto’s On The Hill online ratings and reviews are as follows as of December 1, 2024, at 6.22 pm:
  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 2672 online ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 1036 online ratings – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (3214 Reviews)
  • Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 1.1k online ratings and reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online ratings and reviews

These are amazingly high reviews based on thousands of customer publishing their reviews, making these results solid and reliable.

