Charlie Gitto’s Offers Privately Labeled Wines

Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant on The Hill in St. Louis that has launched its line of privately labeled wines.
ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) If you are a St. Louis, Missouri resident, the name Charlie Gitto’s is not new to you. Everybody knows it for its fine dining experience accompanied by award-winning service and Italian cuisine.
To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we ate there Friday and Saturday nights and indulged in everything from the atmosphere to the service. It is a first-class operation that we consider to be the best in the city and probably among the best across the country.
After our dining experience, the server brought the check and a flyer introducing their privately labeled Pinot Grigio and Chianti. Additionally, they offer sauces and a salad dressing.
This cost of the items are as follows:
- Pinot Grigio – $56.00 per bottle
- Chianti – $60.00 per bottle
- Sauces – $9.99 per jar (Pomodoro & San Marzano)
- Dressing – $6.99 per jar (Sweet Italian Vinaigrette)
All of the items are available at the restaurants and CharlieGittos.com.
There are two Charlie Gitto’s locations:
- On The Hill – 5226 Shaw Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 – Phone: 314-772-8898 – opened in 1981.
- At Hollywood Casino – 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043 – Phone: 855-785-4263
Charlie Gitto’s On The Hill online ratings and reviews are as follows as of December 1, 2024, at 6.22 pm:
- Google – 4.6 Stars with 2672 online ratings and reviews
- Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 1036 online ratings – 14k likes – 16k followers – 88% recommend (3214 Reviews)
- Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 1.1k online ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 1085 online ratings and reviews
These are amazingly high reviews based on thousands of customer publishing their reviews, making these results solid and reliable.