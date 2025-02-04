Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Announces New Business Hours

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, located in Valley Park, Missouri, is a highly rated Thai Restaurant that has Announced New Business Hours.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe at 2961 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park, Missouri, has announced new business hours. The new business hours are as follows:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Previously, they were closed on Sundays but open on Mondays. They reversed it to opening on Sunday but closing on Monday.

About Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe

It opened for business on February 5, 2018, and has built a loyal customer base that loves its authentic Thai cuisine, as illustrated by its online ratings and reviews. It is among the highest-rated, if not the highest-rated, Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region. It is a locally owned restaurant whose owners work daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

It is nestled in the back of “The Shoppes At Seven Oaks,” next door to The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, an upscale bar and grill. The Shack, Corner Pub, and Dalies Smokehouse are also in the same plaza. This neighborhood is worth exploring. Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is the only Thai restaurant in the neighborhood.

Its online reviews as of January 04, 2025, at noon, are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 185 online reviews

– 4.7 Stars with more than 185 online reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 35 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it

– 4.5 Stars with 35 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 116 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 116 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews

– 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

– 5 Stars with one online customer review DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 200+ online customer reviews

Average Rating – 4.76 Stars – averaged using six online rating platforms.

Additionally, on Nextdoor, they have 20 “Hearts of Love” and were recognized as a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe offers:

Dine-in for lunch only – temporary – after 4:00 pm pickup and delivery only

Online Ordering with Delivery

Clean Facility

Award-Winning Thai Cuisine

Friendly Service