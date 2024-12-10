Ad imageAd image
Amant’s Floor Care – Top 10 Best Marble Cleaning Companies

Yelp recognizes Amant’s Floor Care as one of the Top 10 Best Marble Cleaning Companies in the St. Louis region for December 2024.

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) According to a blog post published on Amant’s Floor Care website, Yelp has recognized it as one of the “Top 10 Best Marble Cleaning Companies in St. Louis, MO,” for December 2024.  It is unclear if they have been featured on this list previously, but considering their online ratings and reviews, it would not be surprising to learn that they have been.

Amant’s Floor Care is a locally owned family business managed by the second generation.  Founded by Steven Amant in 1969, it focused on carpet cleaning and named the company SteamAway.  Years later, the name was changed to Amant’s Floor Care.

Steven’s son, Kevin Amant, joined the company in 1996 and was professionally trained at the N.T.C. in Floriday.  The training lasted for weeks to learn the skill of marble and stone restoration, cleaning, and sealing.

Kevin performed many of these services as a division of Amant’s Carpet Cleaning until 2005, when Steven Amant decided to retire.  He sold the company to his son, Kevin Amant, and Kevin changed the name to Amant’s Floor Care to reflect the additional hard surface restoration that had been added to their list of services.

Kevin has owned and managed the company successfully since.  However, he does not perform the work; he has highly trained and skilled technicians who perform the work, allowing Kevin to manage the company, prepare estimates for future projects, and manage their busy schedules to serve their customers.

In addition to the yelp recognition, Amant’s Floor Care is listed on Expertise.com as the best of the top 13 best carpet cleaners in St. Louis.  They have been on this list for several years, and with their “Satisfaction Guarantee,” they will likely be listed in 2025 as well.

