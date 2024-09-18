Tony’s K-Food Restaurant Review

Tony’s K-Food in Chesterfield, MO, was reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reviewed Tony’s K-Food at 13365 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri. CLICK to read the review.

Tony’s K-Food is a Korean restaurant inside the East East Oriental Market in the Woodchase Plaza on Olive Blvd. It serves traditional, authentic Korean cuisine. The online ratings and reviews are award-winning and solid.

It is a one-man operation that processes approximately 100 pickup or delivery orders daily. St. Louis Restaurant Review referred to him as the Korean Ironman. He does the food prep, cooking, packaging, and order pass-off to the delivery drivers.

Additionally, in 2019, St. Louis Magazine referred to the restaurant as an under-the-radar treasure. They were right!

Tony’s K-Food online ratings and reviews are as follows as of September 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews and ratings

– 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews and ratings Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews and ratings

– 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews and ratings GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 169 online reviews and ratings

– 4.9 Stars with 169 online reviews and ratings DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 50 reviews and ratings

– 4.8 Stars with 50 reviews and ratings Seamless – 4.4 Stars

Tony’s K-Food business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 7:00 pm Wednesday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 7:00 pm Thursday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 7:00 pm Friday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 7:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-205-1882

Website: N/A

Additional resources: