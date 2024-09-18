Tony’s K-Food Restaurant Review

Entertainment

Tony's K-Food in Chesterfield, MO, was reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reviewed Tony's K-Food at 13365 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri

Tony's K-Food online ratings and reviews are as follows as of September 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm:

Tony’s K-Food is a Korean restaurant inside the East East Oriental Market in the Woodchase Plaza on Olive Blvd.  It serves traditional, authentic Korean cuisine.  The online ratings and reviews are award-winning and solid.

It is a one-man operation that processes approximately 100 pickup or delivery orders daily.  St. Louis Restaurant Review referred to him as the Korean Ironman.  He does the food prep, cooking, packaging, and order pass-off to the delivery drivers.

Additionally, in 2019, St. Louis Magazine referred to the restaurant as an under-the-radar treasure.  They were right!

Tony's K-Food online ratings and reviews are as follows as of September 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews and ratings
  • Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews and ratings
  • GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 169 online reviews and ratings
  • DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 50 reviews and ratings
  • Seamless – 4.4 Stars

Tony's K-Food business hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Monday – Closed
  • Tuesday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-205-1882
Website: N/A

Additional resources:
