Simply Thai Restaurant – Florissant, MO – Reviewed

Simply Thai Restaurant, 5 Paddock Hills Plaza Shopping Center, Florissant, Missouri, offers authentic Thai cuisine with high-ranking ratings.

Simply Thai Restaurant has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the Florissant, Missouri, community since 2004 and continues to rank among the best and oldest Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region. Their rankings speak loudly about the quality of their food and service.

They are located in a great location on Lindbergh Blvd, but visibility from the road is not good because other buildings block it. However, it is well worth using your map to find this hidden gem.

Thai food is among the most popular Asian cuisines in the world, as determined by an annual survey by CNN Travel Survey. Thai dishes consistently rank in the top 50 worldwide.

Simply Thai is owned by Thai migrants. They use authentic recipes and authentic Thai ingredients, accompanied by their 20+ years of experience, which results in these award-winning rankings, which their loyal customers publish.

An important, impressive factor about Simply Thai Restaurant is its 4.3-star Yelp rating, which is unusually high.

The most impressive rating is their Yelp rating. Achieving a 4-star or high rating on Yelp is difficult. Yelpers are hard on restaurants and are responsible for making Yelp restaurants the lowest rating among all ratings.

Simply Thai is related to the family that owns Pearl Cafe in Florissant, MO, another highly-rated Thai restaurant. This family knows the secrets to restaurant success.

Their Health Inspection Scores are all 90% and above, which illustrates a high level of ownership pride. This, accompanied by the online ratings, ensures this restaurant’s success.

Additionally, Simply Thai properly maintains its corporate compliance up to date with the state of Missouri. Everything we check supports this as a viable locally owned business.

Simply Thai Restaurant offers:

Dine-in – small but cozy and clean dining area

Online Ordering – Pickup or Delivery Available

Carryout – Always the least expensive

Delivery – using third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash or Uber Eats

Call-in orders are welcome – Phone: +1 314-921-2179

Simply Thai online reviews as of November 10, 2024, at 7:30 am are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 391 online reviews

Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 50 votes – 854 likes – 857 followers – 88% recommend (40 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.3 Stars with 115 reviews (unusually high rating for Yelp)

TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with one online customer review

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

Average Rating – 4.62 Stars – considering five major rating platforms. Impressive!

On NextDoor, Simply Thai has won the “Neighborhood Fave” award for 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

On February 15, 2023, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review about Simply Thai Restaurant in Florissant, Missouri.

Simply Thai Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Simply Thai Restaurant business structure:

Legal Name : Simply Thai Restaurant

: Simply Thai Restaurant Date Formed : May 31, 2005

: May 31, 2005 File Number : LC0663637

: LC0663637 State of Formation : Missouri

: Missouri Source: Missouri Secretary of State

NOTE: This information qualifies Simply Thai Restaurant as a””Verifie”” business member of STL.News and its business directory.

Address, phone, and website:

5 Paddock Hills Plaza Shopping Center

Florissant, Missouri 63033

Phone: +1 314-921-2179

Email: N/A

Website: SimplyThaiSTL.com

