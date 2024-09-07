Business

Ocha Noodles and Ramen Added to Restaurant Directory

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Ocha Noodles and Ramen in Columbia, MO, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.

Contents
They have been in business for several years and contribute to the local economy with high online reviews and ratings.  They continue to expand with different brands to leverage their culinary skills.

The owner, Kittikoon Chompupong, also owns Ocha Thai Restaurant at 510 Grn Mdws Rd #101, Columbia, MO 65201, which serves award-winning Thai cuisine to the community.  There are rumors of a third location in another town, but we don’t have all the details yet.  We will keep you informed.

This is an intelligent restaurant strategy because Ramen and Thai cuisine are among the most popular Asian cuisines.  This owner knows both well, and the reviews illustrate this.

Ocha Noodles and Ramen online reviews are as follows as of September 7, 2024 @ 8:00 am:

  • Google – 4.3 Stars, with more than 189 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 19 online customer reviews
  • Yelp – 3.7 Stars with 55 online customer reviews
  • DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 votes

Address, phone, and website:

1101 Grindstone Pkwy
Columbia, Missouri 65201
Phone: +1 573-234-4026
Website: OchaNoodles.com
Owner: Kittikoon Chompupong

