Dao Tien Express Vietnamese Restaurant Opens in Florissant

Dao Tien Express is a new Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine to the Florissant community.

It is a sister restaurant to Dao Tien Bistro in downtown St. Louis on Olive Street, with a Google Rating of 4.7 stars and more than 113 online customer reviews.

Dao Tien Express will focus on carryout and delivery with a small dine-in area that seats 38 people.  They are currently working on online ordering, including the popular third-party platforms.

Like many businesses located in the downtown area, many are moving out due to the lack of traffic caused by visitors fearing the crime that exists in the city.  The people responsible for the security and safety of the public in the downtown area must wake up and fulfill their obligations, or this movement will not cease.

While it is a different restaurant concept than the downtown location, it will have the same excellent service and food, with a slightly different menu.

The owner focuses on customer satisfaction by providing a beautiful but relaxed atmosphere backed by excellent service and award-winning cuisine.  The food is authentic, as the owner is a Vietnamese migrant who has lived in the United States for more than 30+ years.

Vietnamese food is popular among consumers, and these locations are rated among the best Vietnamese restaurants in the region.

Dao Tien Express address and phone:

728 S New Florissant Rd (CLICK to view Google Map)
Florissant, MO 63101
Phone: +1 314-274-8008

