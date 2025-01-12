The Req Room – Overland, MO

The Req Room Bar and Bistro, 9625 Lackland Rd, Overland, Missouri, is a late-night bar with excellent bar food that customers love based on online ratings and reviews.

The Req Room Bar and Bistro is a late-night bar and grill at 9625 Lackland Rd, Overland, Missouri. It has above-average online ratings and reviews and is a featured restaurant in St. Louis Restaurant Review due to its ratings.

Few traditional drinking establishments remain in the area. This clean but classy old bar offers great drinks, food, and service. It is a favorite hangout for many of the residents nearby. Everybody knows each other, and the bartender knows them as well. It’s a cool place to hang out.

It has the same owners as Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri. They have over a decade of managing restaurants and bars.

The Req Room offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Carryout

Delivery – using third-party delivery companies

The Req Room Bar and Bistro online ratings are as follows as of June 30, 2024 @ 7:30 pm:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 264 online reviews

Facebook – 4.7 Stars with 165 online reviews – 1.3K likes – 14 followers

Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 62 votes

TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

NOTE: The online ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice. We will update regularly, but please refer to each platform for the latest reviews.

Business hours:

Sunday – 2:00 pm – 12:00 am

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

Wednesday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

Thursday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

Friday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

Saturday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

NOTE: The business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify the correct hours.

Address and phone:

9625 Lackland Road

Overland, Missouri 63114

Phone: +1 314-455-4441

Website: TheReqRoom.com

