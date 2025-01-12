Ad imageAd image
The Req Room – Overland, MO

The Req Room Bar and Bistro, 9625 Lackland Rd, Overland, Missouri, is a late-night bar with excellent bar food that customers love based on online ratings and reviews.

The Req Room Bar and Bistro is a late-night bar and grill at 9625 Lackland Rd, Overland, Missouri.  It has above-average online ratings and reviews and is a featured restaurant in St. Louis Restaurant Review due to its ratings.

Contents
Few traditional drinking establishments remain in the area.  This clean but classy old bar offers great drinks, food, and service.  It is a favorite hangout for many of the residents nearby.  Everybody knows each other, and the bartender knows them as well.  It’s a cool place to hang out.

It has the same owners as Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri.  They have over a decade of managing restaurants and bars.

The Req Room offers:

  • Dine-in
  • Online Ordering
  • Carryout
  • Delivery – using third-party delivery companies

The Req Room Bar and Bistro online ratings are as follows as of June 30, 2024 @ 7:30 pm:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 264 online reviews
  • Facebook – 4.7 Stars with 165 online reviews – 1.3K likes – 14 followers
  • Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 62 votes
  • TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

NOTE: The online ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice.  We will update regularly, but please refer to each platform for the latest reviews.

Business hours:

  • Sunday – 2:00 pm – 12:00 am
  • Monday – CLOSED
  • Tuesday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am
  • Wednesday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am
  • Thursday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am
  • Friday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am
  • Saturday – 2:00 pm – 1:30 am

NOTE: The business hours are subject to change without notice.  Please call the restaurant to verify the correct hours.

Address and phone:

9625 Lackland Road
Overland, Missouri 63114
Phone: +1 314-455-4441
Website: TheReqRoom.com

Additional resources:
