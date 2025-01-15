Mother’s Finest LTD to Pay Back Wages – Damages

US Department of Labor sues Wichita Adult Gentlemen’s Club, Mother’s Finest LTD, in violation of federal laws to recover back wages and damages for 80 dancers.

Mothers Finest misclassified dancers, failed to pay full wages, and took fees from tips.

WICHITA, KS (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit on January 6, 2025, as part of its ongoing effort to recover wages and damages for 80 female entertainers of a Wichita gentlemen’s club, Mother’s Finest LTD, that allegedly failed to pay full wages illegally deducted fees from their tips and required them to reimburse the employer if litigation or an investigation ever recovered lost wages for the dancers.

The litigation follows after an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Pleasures and its operator, Mother’s Finest LTD, misclassified dancers as independent contractors that deprived them of overtime and other benefits and protections, made illegal deductions from dancers’ tips and allegedly had dancers sign contracts with a clause forcing them to kick back lost wages recovered by litigation or an investigation.

Filed in the U.S. District Court of Kansas in Wichita, the complaint seeks back wages and an equal amount of liquidated damages for the 80 dancers and asks the court to restrain Pleasures (Mother’s Finest LTD) from illegal retaliation against its employees and to forbid the company from violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“There are very specific rules that determine if a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. In this case, Pleasures acted as an employer because they set work hours, schedules, and terms of the dancers’ contract,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Reed Trone in Kansas City, Missouri. “The department will always fight for workers, especially those who may not know their rights under federal law, and hold employers accountable.”

“Employers cannot require workers to ‘kick back’ wages they might receive as a result of litigation against the employer,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Christine Z. Heri in Chicago. “We are asking the court to hold this employer accountable for this improper practice and its violation of federal wage laws.”