Amant’s Floor Care Recognized as Best Carpet Cleaner

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care has again been named among the Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Expertise.com. This is the fifth year since this independent publication has recognized Amant’s Floor Care at the top of the list. Expertise.com analyzes Amant’s licensing and online ratings and even conducts Mystery Shopping Calls. This is not a paid or sponsored award. It is truly unbiased and independent.

This is a prestigious recognition and challenging to achieve because there is a lot of competition in this sector, but Amant’s continues to stand out.

About Amant’s Floor Care – Best Carpet Cleaner in St. Louis, MO

Amant’s Floor Care was started in 1969 by Steven Amant, specializing in carpet cleaning only. Steven’s son joined the company in 1996 and trained for stone floor restoration, cleaning, and sealing in Florida for weeks at the N.T.C. (National Training Center) to learn the art and skill.

After the training, Kevin launched a division of Amant’s Carpet Cleaning to include hard surfaces, which became a significant part of the family-owned carpet cleaning company.

In 2005, Steven Amant decided to retire and sold the company to Kevin Amant. Today, Kevin manages the operation with multiple crews and juggles their busy calendar to ensure high customer satisfaction.