David C. Bohmerwald – Pleads Guilty – Illegal Exporting

North Carolina Man, David C. Bohmerwald, Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Export Sensitive Technology to China Illegally

(STL.News) David C. Bohmerwald, 63, the owner of a Raleigh-based electronics resale business called Components Cooper Inc., pleaded guilty to attempting to export accelerometer technology with military applications to China without a license, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA), and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced.

According to court documents and information presented in court, Bohmerwald purchased 100 accelerometers from a U.S.-based electronics company and then attempted to export the devices to a company in China.  These accelerometers have a wide array of applications ranging from research and development of products to defense uses.  When used for military applications, accelerometers are crucial to structural testing, monitoring, flight control, and navigation systems.  The technology can help missiles fly better and measure the precise effect munitions have on structures.  A license is required to export the accelerometers to China.

The U.S.-based electronics company notified law enforcement due to Bohmerwald’s suspicious and unusual purchase request.  Among other things, when Bohmerwald purchased the accelerometers, he claimed that they were for an end user in Missouri.  In fact, when federal agents contacted the Missouri company, they denied having an order pending with Bohmerwald and his business, Components Cooper.

After Bohmerwald received the accelerometers, he dropped two parcels at a local FedEx shipping store.  One of the packages was addressed to a business in China. An agent with the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), detained the package and found it contained 100 accelerometers. The agent confirmed that there were no relevant licenses on file to support the export of the items.  In addition, Bohmerwald falsely listed the value of the package at $100, when the true value was nearly $20,000.  When interviewed by agents, Bohmerwald admitted to acquiring the technology on behalf of a Chinese-based company, knowing that the technology was export-controlled, and knowing export of the items required a license.

Sue Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, John Sonderman, performing the non-exclusive duties of the Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement, Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement.

The BIS, FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Logan Liles for the Eastern District of North Carolina and Trial Attorney Brendan Geary of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

This case was coordinated through the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, an interagency law enforcement strike force co-led by the Departments of Justice and Commerce designed to target illicit actors, protect supply chains, and prevent critical technology from being acquired by authoritarian regimes and hostile nation-states.  Under the leadership of the Assistant Attorney General for National Security and the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement, the Strike Force leverages tools and authorities across the U.S. government to enhance the criminal and administrative enforcement of export control laws.

