Business

DOL Recovered $61K from Restaurants in Lamesa – Lubbock

Smith
Smith
DOL Recovered $61K from Restaurants in Lamesa - Lubbock
DOL Recovered $61K from Restaurants in Lamesa - Lubbock

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $61K for 140 workers after investigations found that Lamesa and Lubbock restaurants kept and misused tips illegally.

Business operators assessed $7,200 in penalties for shortchanging employees.

LUBBOCK, TX (STL.News) Many people who work in the restaurant industry depend on tips in exchange for good service, which like quality food at fair prices, can bring customers back and allow their employer to succeed.  Despite the need for good service, the U.S. Department of Labor too often finds restaurant employers, including three businesses in Lamesa and Lubbock, withholding tips that legally belong to the people who earned them.

Contents
The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $61K for 140 workers after investigations found that Lamesa and Lubbock restaurants kept and misused tips illegally.Business operators assessed $7,200 in penalties for shortchanging employees.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division recovered a total of $61,646 for 140 workers and assessed the operators of Ohana’s Japanese Steak Restaurant in Lamesa, and at The Catch and Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill in Lubbock a total of $7,200 in penalties.

“Tips are the property of the people whose hard work earned them,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Ortiz in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  “The employers in these cases illegally withheld workers’ tips and either kept them, shared them with non-tipped employees, or used them to pay business expenses.  Employers who shortchange tipped workers face costly consequences, which can include penalties in addition to back wages owed.”

Specifically, investigators found the owner of Tang Ohanas LLC, operator of Ohana’s Japanese Steak Restaurant illegally included themselves in the workers’ tip pool and kept most of the tips.  The division recovered $43,641 for eight employees and assessed the employer $768 in civil money penalties.

At The Catch, operated by Catch Lubbock South LLC, the division determined the employer illegally allowed salaried managers to participate in the restaurant’s tip pool, recovering $13,752 owed to 107 employees and assessing the owners with $3,036 in penalties.

Investigators found Tres Patos Management LLC, operator of Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill, kept tips illegally to compensate for the company’s bar register shortages, which caused the rate of pay for bartenders to fall below the required minimum wage.  The division recovered $2,126 for 25 employees and assessed the employer $3,425 in penalties.

These investigations are part of an ongoing food service industry initiative to identify wage violators, recover back wages, and, when appropriate, assess damages and civil money penalties.

In fiscal year 2023, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $29.6 million in back wages for nearly 26,000 food service workers and assessed $6.1 million in penalties.

The Wage and Hour Division enforces laws governing pay practices and other labor standards, including the Fair Labor Standards Act, and determines if employers have misclassified employees as independent contractors and denied them critical benefits and worker protections.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Pho St. Louis Pho St. Louis to Open Soon at The Hill Food Co.
Next Article J.A. Croson Pays $1.6 Million to Settle EEOC Lawsuit J.A. Croson Pays $1.6 Million to Settle EEOC Lawsuit

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Common Labor Violations Committed by Employers

Some common labor violations that the U.S. Department of Labor enforces need to be avoided. …

By Smith

Arkansas Governor Sanders Announces Appointments

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions. LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News)…

By Smith

Bob’s Birthday Bash at Candicci’s Restaurant

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) St Louis Restaurant Review published an article that the owner of Candicci’s…

By Smith