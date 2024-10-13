Business

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, located at 13377 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, Missouri, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News and to the STL.Directory, USBiz.Directory, and St. Louis Restaurant Restaurant Review business directories.

Contents
They have been in business since 1997 and are located in the Woodchase Plaza on Olive Blvd, near Highway 141 and Olive Blvd, approximately 200 years west of the intersection.  This location is among the oldest in the chain if it is a chain.  This chain or business is somewhat confusing.  We have contacted the parent website but have not heard back from anybody.

The ratings should be ignored, as we eat there two or three times each week, and the food and service are good.  We have never experienced what some online reviews state.

There are approximately 40 El Maguey Mexican restaurants throughout Missouri and Kansas.  Most are independently owned by Hispanic migrants who work in their restaurants daily.

Additionally, it has added eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review service, to its list of online ordering options.  CLICK to order from this new platform.

13377 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-878-5988
Website: ElMagueyTexMex.com

Source: St. Louis Restaurant Review

USPress.News covered this story as well.

