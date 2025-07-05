Weekly Wrap Up of the Global Markets Ending July 4, 2025

Global Markets End Cautious Week Amid Tariff Threats and Economic Crosswinds – Weekly Wrap Ending July 4, 2025

(STL.News) Global Markets – International markets concluded the trading week ending Friday, July 4, 2025, on a cautious and mixed note as global investors digested a confluence of economic data, central bank policy cues, and renewed trade tensions. While some regional indexes showed signs of resilience, others reflected growing anxiety over potential U.S.-imposed tariffs set to take effect next month.

With U.S. markets closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day, attention shifted to global markets, where overseas developments, particularly in Europe and Asia, were closely watched. Markets traded with caution in anticipation of more aggressive trade moves by the United States.

Global Markets – European Markets: Flat to Lower as Uncertainty Builds

Europe’s major indices ended the week broadly lower as investor sentiment weakened amid escalating trade tensions and internal policy headwinds. The FTSE 100 in London closed Friday nearly unchanged at 8,822.9, wrapping the week with a slight decline of about 0.3%. Despite a better-than-expected Q1 GDP growth of 0.7% in the UK, concerns about looming welfare reform measures and fiscal tightening weighed on British equities.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively, dragged down by growing worries surrounding U.S. tariff policies and weaker industrial output. Broader European sentiment was hindered by concerns about deteriorating transatlantic trade relationships, as well as a stronger euro, which impacted export-heavy stocks.

The EURO STOXX 50 futures also dipped by 0.5% on Friday, reflecting traders’ cautious positioning ahead of what many analysts expect to be a turbulent July.

Global Markets – Asia-Pacific: Mixed Signals as Trade Risks Emerge

Across the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets presented a varied picture, with gains in China offsetting losses elsewhere. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed slightly higher on Friday, up 0.06%, ending the week around 39,810. However, the index still recorded a weekly loss of approximately 0.85%, snapping a three-week winning streak.

South Korea’s Kospi saw one of the steepest declines among major Asian indexes, dropping 1.4% to 2% on Friday alone. Investor confidence was shaken by concerns over export dependency linked to the impending U.S. tariff implementation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index retreated nearly 0.6% over the week, reflecting market apprehension amid domestic real estate instability and soft demand from the mainland.

Conversely, the Shanghai Composite Index posted modest weekly gains of 0.3% to 0.7%, buoyed by domestic stimulus measures and resilience in Chinese consumer and tech stocks.

Australia’s ASX 200 remained mostly flat, supported by a stable mining sector but limited by weakness in financials.

Global Markets – U.S. Tariff Threat Dominates Global Sentiment

A significant contributor to this week’s overseas volatility was President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new tariff initiative, potentially affecting key global trading partners starting August 1, 2025. While the White House emphasized that formal notices would begin going out on July 5, and compliance or response was expected by July 9, global markets interpreted the move as a potential disruptor to the delicate post-pandemic recovery.

Trump has hinted that tariff rates could range from 10% to 70%, targeting what the administration described as “manipulative” trade practices. The aggressive tone has unnerved investors worldwide, especially in Europe and Asia, who fear retaliation and supply chain disruptions.

Global Markets – Currency & Commodity Markets Reflect Caution

The currency markets were not immune to the uncertainty. The U.S. dollar weakened slightly across the board, as traders repositioned ahead of a potentially volatile July. The dollar slipped notably against the Japanese yen and the euro, driven by demand for safe-haven currencies and anticipation that the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts further due to strong U.S. labor data.

The British pound ended the week lower at $1.36 against the U.S. dollar, down about 0.4%, with further softness against the euro. The decline followed heightened concerns over fiscal tightening measures in the UK and tepid consumer confidence data.

In the commodities space, oil prices remained largely stable but slightly down, with Brent crude trading around $68.80 per barrel and WTI crude at approximately $66.98. Market participants cited tariff uncertainty and questions about demand resilience as contributing factors to oil’s range-bound movement.

Gold once again proved its mettle as a global hedge, edging higher to $3,348 per ounce, driven by increased safe-haven buying. Silver also gained, climbing to $37.28 per ounce. Gold is now up approximately 26% year-to-date, fueled by a combination of inflationary fears, geopolitical risk, and central bank gold accumulation.

Global Markets – Key Takeaways from the Week

European stocks trended lower due to fiscal concerns and heightened trade anxieties.

Asian markets diverged, with Japan and South Korea under pressure, while China showed modest strength.

The U.S. dollar weakened slightly, as strong job data clashed with international headwinds.

Gold and silver attracted flight-to-safety flows, reinforcing their role as defensive assets.

Oil remained range-bound as traders evaluated the impact of trade uncertainty on global demand.

Global Markets Outlook: Eyes on July 9 Tariff Deadline

Looking ahead, all eyes turn to the July 9 deadline for international response to the Trump administration’s tariff warnings. Market participants are bracing for potential retaliation, heightened volatility, and shifts in global supply chains. Meanwhile, central banks around the world are closely monitoring inflation data and geopolitical developments as they consider the next steps for their monetary policies.

As earnings season begins to ramp up and trade tensions escalate, the remainder of July is expected to deliver a high-stakes test of investor sentiment and global economic resilience.

STL.News will continue to monitor and report on developments as they unfold, providing in-depth analysis and timely coverage of market movements worldwide.

