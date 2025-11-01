3 Zapp Bar – O’Fallon, IL

3 Zapp Bar, 1407 W HWY 50, Unit 106, O’Fallon, IL, to open in November 2025.

O’Fallon, IL (STL.News) 3 Zapp Bar is scheduled to open in early November 2025 at 1407 W HWY 50, in O’Fallon, Illinois. It is located next door to Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant. This award-winning Thai restaurant has served the community for many years and is ranked #2 out of 145 restaurants in O’Fallon, IL, according to Restaurant Guru. Making it the best-rated Asian restaurant in O’Fallon, IL.

3 Zapp Bar is a joint venture that includes the owners of Zapp Noole Thai Restaurant, Sinath Ngeth, and the owner of Zapp Thai Restaurant, Wanlapa Injan, located in Edwardsville, IL.

Both have significant restaurant experience and operate successful, highly rated restaurants that have served their communities for many years.

3 Zapp Bar will offer some typical award-winning Thai cuisines, accompanied by the usual bar-style food like burgers, hot dogs, and pizza, some of which have been reinvented with a Thai twist.

The ultimate goal is to get the liquor license and serve the waiting period required by the city of O’Fallon, Illinois, to receive permission to add slot machines and remove the gaming machines. The structure now is a temporary fix until they can apply for slot machines. It appears to be a solid plan and vision.

The already successful owners are dedicated to this vision and goal, and with their friendship and experience, it can’t be anything except a successful venture. We wish them all the luck they need to succeed.

This venture allows the owners to take their love and passion for Thai cuisine and infuse it with America’s favorite food, offering a special flavor that might very well start a new trend in American and Thai cuisine.

They will be offering their menu items on the following platforms for pickup or delivery:

eOrderSTL

DoorDash

GrubHub – Pending

Uber Eats – Pending

Being located next door to the Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant offers significant advantages for both the owners and customers. The two restaurants share the same kitchen and restaurant, with easy access to both establishments, helping the Thai restaurant reach new customers through the new American-style bar and grill.

We are very familiar with the two owners, and both take customer satisfaction seriously as reflected in their online ratings.

It is conveniently located across the street from Sam’s Club and Walmart Shopping Center and next door to Starbucks. There is sufficient parking for both restaurants.

The expected opening date is Sunday, November 2, 2025. If not, it will be later in the week. Watch our website for the most up-to-date information.

3 Zapp Bar online ratings and reviews are as follows:

Google – Not Yet Rated

Facebook – Not Yet Rated

Yelp – Not Yet Rated

TripAdvisor – Not Yet Rated

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

NOTE: They have not opened; therefore, no ratings have been published—the rating from STL.Directory was based on the editor’s experience sampling the menu items with the owners.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Monday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Tuesday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

NOTE: The business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information about the daily operations.

Business structure:

Owner : Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC d.b.a. 3 Zapp Bar

Fictitious Name : 3 Zapp Bar (subject to a partnership agreement)

Legal Name : Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC d.b.a. Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant

Date Formed : July 22, 2024

Filed : October 2, 2025

Expiration : July 7, 2030

Source: Illinois Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

3 Zapp Bar

1407 W HWY 50, Unit 106

O’Fallon, Illinois 62269

Phone: 618-206-6179

Website: 3ZappBar.com

