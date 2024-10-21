Wonton King Partners with ezCater.com

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, has partnered with ezCater.com to promote its catering menu online.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King is a well-known and respected Chinese restaurant that has been in business for over twenty years. It has received many awards and is recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the best Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri.

They have announced on their website that they have partnered with ezcater.com to promote their new catering menu online. CLICK to view or order from Wonton Kings’ online catering menu.

The upcoming holidays are an excellent time and opportunity to use their Chinese catering services to reduce the stress of cooking and feeding friends, family, and employees during the holiday season.

More About Wonton King – University City, Missouri

Additionally, they recently announced that they partnered with eOrderSTL for online ordering, which offers pickup or delivery service.

They offer a selection of online ordering platforms for pickup and delivery in addition to eOrderSTL. They offer the major platforms such as:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber

Wonton King is a locally owned Chinese restaurant that prioritizes customer satisfaction as a top priority, as illustrated by its high online ratings.

Address, phone, and website:

8116 Olive Blvd

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

Additional resources: