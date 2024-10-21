Press Release

Wonton King Partners with ezCater.com

Smith
Smith
Wonton King - University City, MO
Wonton King - University City, MO

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, has partnered with ezCater.com to promote its catering menu online.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King is a well-known and respected Chinese restaurant that has been in business for over twenty years.  It has received many awards and is recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the best Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri.

Contents
Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, has partnered with ezCater.com to promote its catering menu online.More About Wonton King – University City, MissouriAddress, phone, and website:Additional resources:

They have announced on their website that they have partnered with ezcater.com to promote their new catering menu online.  CLICK to view or order from Wonton Kings’ online catering menu.

The upcoming holidays are an excellent time and opportunity to use their Chinese catering services to reduce the stress of cooking and feeding friends, family, and employees during the holiday season.

More About Wonton King – University City, Missouri

Additionally, they recently announced that they partnered with eOrderSTL for online ordering, which offers pickup or delivery service.

They offer a selection of online ordering platforms for pickup and delivery in addition to eOrderSTL.  They offer the major platforms such as:

  • DoorDash
  • GrubHub
  • Uber

Wonton King is a locally owned Chinese restaurant that prioritizes customer satisfaction as a top priority, as illustrated by its high online ratings.

Address, phone, and website:

8116 Olive Blvd
University City, Missouri 63130
Phone: +1 314-567-9997
Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

Additional resources:
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article El Maguey - Chesterfield, MO Added to Directory El Maguey – Chesterfield, MO Added to Directory
Next Article The Saucy Crab to Pay $105K - Back Wages - Damages The Saucy Crab to Pay $105K – Back Wages – Damages

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

SEC Charges Esmark Inc. – Chairman – False Tender Offer

SEC Charges Esmark Inc. and Chairman James Bouchard with Announcing False Tender Offer to Purchase…

By Smith

U.S. Marshals Arrest Floydell Smith – Ohio

U.S. Marshals Arrest Georgia Murder Suspect Floydell Smith in Dayton, Ohio Dayton, OH (STL.News) The…

By Smith

Restaurant Suntory to Pay $369K – Labor Violations

The US Department of Labor (DOL) Recovers Nearly $369K in Wages and Damages for 16…

By Smith