Asian Corners Listings Revised – October 31,2024

Asian Corner - Valley Park, MO
Asian Corner, 204 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park, Missouri, had the business listing revised to reflect the increase in ratings.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Asian Corner at 204 Meramec Valley Plaza in Valley Park, Missouri, had its business listings in the St. Louis Restaurant Directory and STL.News was revised to reflect the increase in online ratings determined by customers publishing their reviews and ratings.

Address and phone:

Asian Corner opened in 2017 and racked up some impressive reviews, typical for a new establishment because customers love new restaurants. However, new ratings and reviews tend to trend downward as time passes. After six years, Asian Corner still managed to increase ratings slightly, illustrating a strong commitment on behalf of the husband-and-wife team and other family members who work hard every day to ensure high customer satisfaction.

On June 23, 2024, St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article recognizing them as the “Best Asian Restaurant in the St. Louis Metropolitan region.”  Their conclusion was based on a comparative analysis of other Asian restaurants in the region’s online ratings, which were compared side-by-side. It is an entirely unbiased recognition.

Asian Corner offers:

  • Dine-in
  • Online Ordering
  • Carryout
  • Delivery – using third-party providers such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber
  • Wine & Beer
  • Authentic Cuisines
  • Friendly and Reliable Service
Address and phone:

2014 Meramec Valley Plaza
Valley Park, Missouri 63088
Phone: +1 636-825-9424

