Royal Chinese BBQ to Permanently Close on November 10, 2024.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News)—As reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review, Royal Chinese BBQ, located at 8406 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, will close its doors forever after 32 years of business.

The building has been sold to new owners, who we assume will reopen a new restaurant concept that might also be Chinese.  However, that is our assumption, and nothing has been confirmed.

The current owners are Denny Bao and My Quan.  They are a husband-and-wife team who plan to retire, saying it’s not worth it now.  Staffing is difficult, food costs are rising, and sales are slowing.

Additionally, they are seeking buyers for the one-of-a-kind hand-carved wood statue that has been displayed in the restaurant for many years.  Please text or call 417-529-1133 with questions or to make an offer.

