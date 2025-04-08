Amant’s Floor Care Celebrates 56 Years of Business

Amant’s Floor Care Celebrates 56 Years of Excellence in Wildwood, Missouri

Wildwood, MO (STL.News) In a competitive industry where few companies last more than a decade, Amant’s Floor Care proudly celebrates its 56th year in business this month. Since 1969, this family-owned company has served the Greater St. Louis area with integrity, quality, and a personal touch that continues to earn the trust of homeowners and businesses alike. To celebrate this significant milestone, Amant’s offers a 10% discount to new customers through a coupon on their website.

Located at 17005 Manchester Road in Wildwood, Missouri, Amant’s Floor Care has built a stellar reputation as one of the region’s most experienced and reliable floor and upholstery cleaning companies. With over half a century of service, they continue to provide expert care for carpets, tile, grout, wood floors, stone, marble, vinyl, and upholstered furniture.

Celebrating 56 Years of Trust

The team at Amant’s Floor Care sees its 56th anniversary as a business achievement and a celebration of community support and customer loyalty.

“What we’re proud of is the relationships we’ve built over the years,” said a company representative. “We’ve cleaned for families through multiple generations, and that kind of trust is something you earn by showing up, doing great work, and treating people with respect.”

Their customer-first philosophy has helped them grow steadily for over five decades—even as trends, technologies, and markets have changed.

Wide Range of Expert Floor Cleaning Services

Amant’s Floor Care is known for its wide array of cleaning services, each tailored to the unique needs of residential and commercial customers:

Carpet Cleaning : Their deep-cleaning method lifts dirt and allergens from carpets while being safe for kids and pets.

: Their deep-cleaning method lifts dirt and allergens from carpets while being safe for kids and pets. Tile & Grout Cleaning : They restore shine and remove grime from even the most challenging grout lines.

: They restore shine and remove grime from even the most challenging grout lines. Wood & Vinyl Floor Care : Specialized cleaning techniques preserve beauty and extend the life of floors.

: Specialized cleaning techniques preserve beauty and extend the life of floors. Stone & Marble Cleaning : Delicate but effective treatment for high-end surfaces that require experienced care.

: Delicate but effective treatment for high-end surfaces that require experienced care. Upholstery Cleaning: They help reduce allergens and freshen up well-used furniture, from couches to mattresses.

Amant’s also offers professional disinfecting services for homes and businesses, which remain popular in today’s health-conscious climate.

Amant’s Floor Care Has An Impressive Track Record

As they celebrate 56 years in operation, Amant’s continues to earn top marks across review platforms:

4.5 stars on Google

5 stars on Facebook and Yelp

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

They’ve also been named one of Expertise.com’s “Best Carpet Cleaners in St. Louis” for several consecutive years, underscoring their long-standing commitment to quality.

Customer reviews consistently mention their professionalism, punctuality, and ability to deliver results that exceed expectations.

Amant’s Floor Care Is A Company Built on Family and Community

As a locally owned and operated company, Amant’s Floor Care has always prioritized the community. Their deep roots in Wildwood and the surrounding areas give them a strong sense of responsibility in treating clients and handling their work.

“We’re not just working in this area—we live here, too,” said the owner, Kevin Amant. “That means we take pride in every job, every time. We see our clients at school events, in the grocery store, and around the neighborhood, and we want them to feel great about choosing us.”

Many of the company’s technicians have worked with Amant’s for years, a testament to the positive culture and professionalism that starts from the top.

10% Off for New Customers

In honor of their 56th anniversary, Amant’s Floor Care is offering a 10% discount to new customers who download and present the coupon available on their website. The offer is simple, with no hoops to jump through—visit floorcleaningstlouis.com, download the coupon, and mention it when you schedule your service.

This promotion is their way of saying thank you to the community and welcoming new clients to experience the same top-tier service their long-time customers rave about.

The Value of Supporting a Local Business

Amant’s Floor Care is a prime example of why supporting local businesses makes a difference. When you hire Amant’s, you’re not just investing in a cleaner home—you’re contributing to the local economy, helping sustain local jobs, and keeping dollars circulating within the community.

Unlike national franchises, Amant’s isn’t focused on volume—it’s focused on quality, reputation, and building lasting relationships. That’s why customers continue to return year after year.

Looking Ahead

While proud of the last 56 years, Amant’s Floor Care is focused on the future. They continue to evolve their cleaning techniques, invest in new equipment, and adopt safer, eco-friendly products to better serve modern households and businesses.

No matter how much changes, one thing remains the same: their promise to deliver results that leave customers satisfied and spaces truly clean.

Celebrate With Amant’s

With spring cleaning season in full swing, now is the perfect time to experience the service that’s kept Amant’s Floor Care going strong for over five decades. Whether it’s your first time or you’re a returning customer, their expert team is ready to deliver professional, reliable results.

To learn more or download your 10% new customer discount coupon, visit floorcleaningstlouis.com or call (636) 458-2500.

SOURCE: Amant’s Floor Care News Blog