Wan Fu Asian Cuisine Reviewed by St Louis Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review Publishes In-Depth Review of Wan Fu Asian Cuisine & Bar in Des Peres, Missouri

DES PERES, MO (STL.News)—St. Louis Restaurant Review has published a detailed restaurant review highlighting Wan Fu Asian Cuisine & Bar, a popular destination for Asian cuisine lovers located in the heart of Des Peres, Missouri. The new review offers a closer look at the restaurant’s menu, ambiance, service quality, and overall experience, which continues to attract loyal customers throughout the St. Louis metro area.

The recently published review is available on St. Louis Restaurant Review’s official website. It offers readers a comprehensive glimpse into what makes Wan Fu stand out in the competitive restaurant scene. The review underscores the restaurant’s culinary authenticity, elegant atmosphere, and commitment to quality—a combination that continues to earn it praise from locals and visitors alike.

A Local Favorite Offering Upscale Asian Dining

Wan Fu Asian Cuisine & Bar is not your typical Asian eatery. Strategically located at 13315 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131, the restaurant delivers a fusion of traditional Chinese dishes and modern Asian-inspired creations in a refined, inviting setting. Whether you’re in the mood for classic favorites or adventurous flavor combinations, Wan Fu’s menu presents a curated mix designed to appeal to diverse palates.

St. Louis Restaurant Review praises Wan Fu for achieving a rare balance: preserving the cultural integrity of its recipes while catering to modern dining expectations. Dishes are beautifully plated, ingredients are fresh, and every meal is crafted to order, making it a must-visit for anyone seeking authentic and elevated Asian cuisine in the St. Louis region.

A Diverse and Delicious Menu

According to the review, Wan Fu’s menu is one of the restaurant’s greatest strengths. Diners can enjoy a wide range of items, including:

Dim sum selections are served fresh and hot

Szechuan-style spicy dishes are known for their bold flavor profiles

Traditional fried rice, lo mein, and chow mein options

Signature seafood and poultry entrées like Walnut Shrimp, Mongolian Beef, and General Tso’s Chicken

A vegetarian-friendly section for plant-based diners

In addition to Chinese dishes, Wan Fu integrates flavors from across Asia, creating a dynamic dining experience that reflects regional authenticity and culinary creativity.

The review notes that dishes are consistently flavorful, well-portioned, and visually appealing, which is essential in today’s competitive restaurant market. The chefs at Wan Fu take pride in every dish, which is evident in both presentation and taste.

Upscale Ambiance with Modern Charm

St. Louis Restaurant Review emphasizes the restaurant’s inviting ambiance, describing it as “upscale yet approachable.” The interior combines traditional Asian decor elements with modern touches, resulting in an environment that’s perfect for casual family dinners and special date nights.

Spacious seating, warm lighting, and tasteful artwork contribute to the restaurant’s overall appeal. The bar area is sleek and stylish, offering a variety of Asian-inspired cocktails, wines, and sake that perfectly complement the food menu.

The review also highlights the restaurant’s cleanliness, which remains a top priority for management. Customers consistently report a tidy, well-maintained space that enhances their dining experience.

Exceptional Customer Service

Another focal point of the review is Wan Fu’s outstanding service. The staff is attentive, friendly, and knowledgeable, helping guests navigate the menu easily and confidently. Whether explaining the spice level of a Szechuan dish or recommending a sake pairing, the servers contribute to an enjoyable and seamless dining experience.

According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, the management team takes feedback seriously and regularly interacts with patrons to ensure high standards are met. This hands-on approach has cultivated a loyal customer base and strong online ratings across major review platforms.

Positive Community Reception

Wan Fu has steadily built a reputation as one of Des Peres’ top dining destinations. Online reviews are overwhelmingly positive, frequently praising the restaurant’s flavorful cuisine, welcoming ambiance, and courteous staff.

Locals appreciate the restaurant’s consistency—whether you’re dining in on a busy Saturday night or ordering takeout during the week, the quality never waivers. Many customers have made Wan Fu their go-to spot for celebrations, date nights, and business lunches.

The review from St. Louis Restaurant Review validates this strong community support, offering a trusted and objective perspective that encourages new diners to try the restaurant.

A Must-Visit in the St. Louis Area

Wan Fu Asian Cuisine & Bar is more than just another Chinese restaurant—it’s a culinary destination that blends tradition with innovation, casual dining with elegance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time guest, you’ll find something memorable on the menu.

The detailed review on St. Louis Restaurant Review reinforces the idea that Wan Fu is a restaurant worth discovering—or revisiting. It provides an authentic dining experience that reflects the best of Asian cuisine while maintaining the high standards expected by modern diners.

For anyone in the St. Louis area looking for an exceptional Asian meal in a stylish setting, Wan Fu Asian Cuisine & Bar in Des Peres is highly recommended.

Visit or Learn More

