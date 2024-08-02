Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill Added to Directory

Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill at 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois, has been added to the business directory on STL.News to respect and honor their contribution to the community.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (STL.News) The editorial staff of STL.News has added Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville, IL, to its business directory. The listing is not a paid advertisement. STL.News adds businesses to its business directory that contribute to the community and conduct business professionally and legally.

Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill currently has three locations and plans to open a fourth before the end of the year. We are excited about the new plans which will be announced soon.

Our staff appreciates how this establishment does business. The husband and wife team both hold MBA degrees, qualifying them to operate this establishment and make it grow even further than it has. Their education, background, and success do not stop them from doing anything that has to be done to make this restaurant chain successful.

We suspect that you will be reading a lot more about this family and their restaurant chain in the future because they will not slow down. However, their decision-making process is systematic and logical, which illustrates significant responsibility.

In addition to the Edwardsville, IL, location, they have restaurants in the following St. Louis communities:

They specialize in Cajun and seafood cuisines that are backed and supported by high online customer reviews spread across many different platforms.

Restaurant phone, website, and owner:

215 Harvard Drive

Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Website: GulfShoresRestaurantandGrill.com

Owner: Harry Parker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

USPress.News covered this story as well.