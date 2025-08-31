Candiccis Launches Football-Season Pizza Specials

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) Candiccis – Pizza Specials — Football Sundays, prime-time kickoffs, and rivalry weekends just got easier to host. Candiccis Catering & Express has rolled out a football-season pizza special starting today and running through the season, aimed at living-room watch parties, neighborhood gatherings, and families who want a low-stress dinner before the opening whistle. The promotion centers on bundle-style pizza orders with simple add-ons, such as wings, salads, and sides—an approach that simplifies the decision-making process and helps fans focus on the game instead of the stovetop.

The offer is available for carryout and delivery from Candicci’s Chesterfield hub at 14870 Clayton Road (63017), providing convenient access for West County and nearby communities. Guests can order ahead for pickup on the way home or schedule a delivery window timed to arrive before kickoff. Because demand and schedules fluctuate throughout football season, Candicci’s encourages customers to check its online ordering page or call ahead for the latest information on bundle contents, pricing, and availability on specific game days.

The thinking behind the special is straightforward: shareable food that travels well and serves fast is exactly what game-day hosts want. Pizza remains the watch-party MVP for a reason—variety, speed, and broad appeal. Pair it with wings, salads, or a pasta tray, and you’ve covered almost everyone’s preferences without juggling multiple restaurants or staggered delivery times. For busy households, a bundled approach also keeps totals predictable. For offices, clubs, and booster groups planning larger watch nights, the format scales neatly to bigger headcounts with minimal coordination.

Timing often decides the success of a watch party. Candiccis suggests pre-scheduling pickup 30–45 minutes before the broadcast, allowing hosts to set out plates, sauces, and drinks in advance. If choosing delivery, select a window that ends 10–15 minutes before kickoff to account for last-mile traffic. Small notes in the checkout field—“light cheese,” “extra-crispy,” or “sauce on the side”—help the kitchen tailor the order without slowing down the line. And because big matchups can create rushes, placing orders early for Sunday afternoons and evening games is a smart move.

Although the football special is the headline, the broader Candicci’s menu still anchors the experience. Expect thin-crust pizzas with classic and specialty toppings, wings served with a range of sauces, and a lineup of salads, appetizers, and Italian staples that hold up well from the kitchen to the coffee table. If you plan to serve food across all four quarters, Candicci’s can advise on quantities per person, smart pairings, and reheating tips so the last slice tastes just as good as the first. For larger events—such as office viewing parties or neighborhood gatherings—the catering team can help build an order that arrives all at once and stays organized.

Candicci’s Chesterfield operation functions as a streamlined carryout, delivery, and catering center, reflecting how many St. Louisans prefer to dine today: at home, at the office, or at a friend’s place with the game on. Concentrating on off-premise service allows the kitchen to fine-tune timing, packaging, and routing, ensuring orders maintain their quality and arrive together. On the ordering side, guests can expect clear pickup windows, reliable delivery estimates through partnered services, and digital receipts/confirmations that make planning easier—no guesswork when the doorbell rings.

Why does a season-long special matter? The football calendar is long and routine-driven. Having a dependable bundle simplifies recurring plans for households that host every week, clubs that rotate homes, and teams that gather after practice. It also provides families with a no-stress fallback on busy school nights, when dinner needs to be prepared quickly before kickoff. Because the promotion runs throughout the season, fans can find their favorite combination early and reorder it with just a couple of clicks as the schedule unfolds—consistency that removes one more variable on game day.

Candicci’s name is well-known in the St. Louis dining scene. Over the years, the brand has adapted to changing customer habits while keeping the Italian flavors locals know—pizzas, pastas, salads, and shareable starters—front and center. The current Catering & Express format builds on that legacy by prioritizing convenience and scale without losing the neighborhood touch. Guests who recall earlier chapters will recognize the straightforward approach to food and hospitality, now optimized for gatherings around a big screen with friends, family, and plenty of plates within reach.

If you’re mapping out the next few weekends, a few hosting tips can help maximize the special. Start with flavor balance: choose a crowd-pleaser like pepperoni or sausage alongside a veggie option. Add texture and freshness—wings for crunch and heat, a chopped salad for brightness, and maybe garlic bread or toasted ravioli for nibblers who graze through the first half. Plan leftover storage with resealable bags or foil pans to preserve texture for next-day reheats. And if multiple households are meeting at one location, a single consolidated order at checkout keeps arrivals and costs tidy.

Ordering is straightforward. Place orders online for pickup or delivery, or call the Chesterfield shop for help with larger or customized requests. Hours may vary by day and game schedule, so it’s always wise to check the ordering page before finalizing. Payment, tip, and delivery-partner options are available at checkout, and guests receive confirmation messages with estimated delivery times. This small detail makes it easier to set the table, pour the drinks, and settle in before the coin toss.

Bottom line: Candiccis football-season pizza special launches today and remains in effect through this season. For precise bundle details, day-of availability, and game-specific add-ons, visit the online ordering page or contact the shop directly. Whether you’re hosting a full-house watch party or keeping dinner simple for the family, Candiccis Catering & Express has the playbook covered—so you can focus on the scoreboard, not the oven.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: