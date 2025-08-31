Candiccis Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, has been offering pizza, catering, and authentic Italian cuisine for over 40 years to the St. Louis region.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Candiccis has been serving the St. Louis community pizza and authentic Italian cuisine for over four decades. Additionally, they are among the best catering companies in the area and have served some of the largest and most respected companies in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, including Barnes Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Enterprise, Baptist Medical Center, and many more.

The family closed the popular restaurant Candiccis Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, MO. The management decided to focus on catering and carryout, and the restaurant industry has undergone significant changes in response to the multiple social crises created during the pandemic.

The new location at 14870 Clayton Rd offers carryout, delivery, and catering as its primary focus. However, you can enjoy their popular pizza and Italian cuisine, which have made Candicci’s brand a household name in most regions.

Candiccis Catering and Express is a top-rated caterer on ezCater.com, backed with a 4.9 Star rating.

Candiccis Catering & Express is rated among the best Italian caterers on ezCater.com, boasting a 4.9 Star rating. Catering is a significant portion of their total sales, with multiple in-house delivery drivers to ensure timely catering delivery. Delivery to a large portion of the eastern district of Missouri and parts of the western district of Illinois. No catering job is too small or too large. Candiccis can handle it.

While it operates under a different name, the management is the same, the food is the same, and the love expressed by customers is the same. Our food is available for online ordering at eOrderSTL and DoorDash.

Its new location is perfect for carryout, situated at the intersection of Clayton Road and Baxter, making us an easy destination for those driving by, and facilitating easy delivery to a large audience. The same plaza is home to Smitty’s and uKraft.

Its pizzas and Italian cuisine are made using the best and freshest ingredients available, which has contributed to their 40+ year history of serving the St. Louis region.

Candiccis is not gone or out of business. It has changed its business model and offers a convenient location for pickup and delivery. You can still order their fabulous pizzas and Italian cuisine online or by calling 636-220-8989. Don’t forget about your favorite pizza and Italian cuisine at Candiccis.

Online ratings and reviews are as follows, as of August 31, 2025:

Google – 4.1 Stars with more than 645 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 37 followers

Yelp – Not Rated Yet

TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

ezCater – 4.9 Stars with over 700 online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Star with one online customer rating and review

NOTE: Ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice. We opened this location in October 2024, so more reviews will come.

Candiccis Catering & Express, Chesterfield, MO, business hours:

Sunday – 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday – 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. We recommend contacting the restaurant to verify hours for special events.

Business Structure:

Legal Name : Pasta Bob, LLC d.b.a. Candiccis Catering & Express

Date Formed : July 19, 2024

Charter No. LC014564319

Registered Agent : ROBINSON, COLLINS H, 1309 Convention Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1908

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

NOTE: Business structure information is subject to change without notice. However, we will attempt to keep it updated for our readers.

