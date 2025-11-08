Order from eOrderSTL – #1 Restaurant Online Ordering Platform

Ad imageAd image
Entertainment

Smith
Smith - Editor in Chief
Order from eOrderSTL – A Restaurant Online Ordering Platform Featuring Highly-Rated Restaurants in the St. Louis, MO, Region.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) eOrderSTL is a high-performing restaurant online ordering platform featuring highly-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region.  eOrderSTL carefully selects the best restaurants to feature on its platform.

Contents
They take restaurants’ online ratings across multiple platforms and their Health Inspection Scores into consideration before featuring them on eOrderSTL.  Customer satisfaction and public safety are our top priorities.

You can order online at St. Louis Restaurant Review for dine-in or delivery.  Additionally, they are listing the best caterers in the region.

  1. 3 ZAPP BAR – O’Fallon, IL – ORDER NOW
  2. ASIAN CORNER – Valley Park – ORDER NOW
  3. BANN THAI – Edwardsville – ORDER NOW
  4. BETO’S KING BURITTO – St. Charles – ORDER NOW
  5. CANDICCI’S CATERING & EXPRESS – Chesterfield – ORDER NOW
  6. DAO TIEN EXPRESS – Florissant – ORDER NOW
  7. DOS PRIMOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  8. EL MAGUEY TEX-MEX GRILL & CANTINE – Chesterfield – ORDER NOW
  9. GA NUTRITION SPOT – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  10. HATTRICK’S IRISH SPORTS PUB – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  11. HERITAGE SPORTS BAR & GRILL – Collinsville – ORDER NOW
  12. JALISCO PIZZA – St. Charles – ORDER NOW
  13. JENNY’S DINER – Chesterfield – ORDER NOW
  14. JOSE PENOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  15. LOS INCAS RESTAURANT – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  16. MANEE THAI – Ballwin – ORDER NOW
  17. MARIO’S CAFE – O’Fallon – ORDER NOW
  18. OLD ST. LOUIS CHOP SUEY – St. Louis – ORDER NOW
  19. PEARL CAFE – Florissant – ORDER NOW
  20. PHO ST. LOUIS – St. Louis – ORDER NOW
  21. SATCHMO’S BAR & GRILL – Chesterfield – ORDER NOW
  22. SCRAMBLED EGGS – Weldon Spring – ORDER NOW
  23. SIMPLY THAI – Florissant – ORDER NOW
  24. SWEETIE CUP THAI CAFE – Kirkwood – ORDER NOW
  25. TASTY BOWL – O’Fallon, IL – ORDER NOW
  26. THAI KITCHEN – FLORISSANT – Florissant – ORDER NOW
  27. THE REQ ROOM BAR – Overland – ORDER NOW
  28. TIGER88 DANHMI & BOBA – Des Peres – ORDER NOW
  29. TONY’S K-FOOD – Chesterfield – ORDER NOW
  30. TRADICIONAL 314 – Creve Coeur – ORDER NOW
  31. TRADICIONAL 636 – St. Charles – ORDER NOW
  32. VIET-THAI – St. Peters – ORDER NOW
  33. WOK EXPRESS – Maryland Heights – ORDER NOW
  34. WONTON KING – University City – ORDER NOW
  35. YUMMY RICE NOODLE – University CityORDER NOW
  36. ZAPP NOODLE THAI RESTAURANT – O’Fallon, IL – ORDER NOW
  37. ZAPP THAI – Edwardsville, IL – ORDER NOW

All restaurants on the featured list have a rating of 4 stars or higher on Google.  If their ratings fall, eOrderSTL will give them a specific period to resolve the issues.  If they do not resolve the problems, they will be removed from the platform.

The platform offers pickup or delivery through third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Customers love the eOrderSTL platform for its 100% online, easy-to-use design that keeps ordering simple and free of competing restaurants’ ads that divert them to other restaurants.  The system is mobile-friendly and ranks highly in Google search results, making restaurants easy to find.

Restaurant owners love the platform because they charge substantially lower commissions than major third-party vendors, while offering more advanced digital marketing tools, such as dedicated email and text message marketing to the restaurant’s customers, which encourage them to return to the restaurant on this reliable, trustworthy platform.

eOrderSTL works closely with restaurants to explore ways to improve their performance and attract more customers.  The restaurants and the team at eOrderSTL truly become a team to attract and better serve the existing customers.

Only a few restaurants have been removed from the platform, and this was done for operational, moral, ethical, or legal reasons.  We will never disclose the reasons for eliminating the establishments.  We operate morally and ethically, not as regulators or law enforcement.

If you are a restaurant interested in being featured on eOrderSTLCLICK for more information, email Marty@STLMedia.Agency, or text/call (417) 529-1133.

By Smith Editor in Chief
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Popular Posts

