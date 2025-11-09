Ending the Cycle of Dysfunction – Congress Must Reform

Ending the Cycle of Dysfunction: Why Congress Must Reform Itself to Prevent Future Shutdowns

(STL.News) Congress – Few spectacles expose the fragility of modern governance more than a government shutdown. As the current lapse in federal funding drags into weeks, millions of Americans are left questioning why the world’s most powerful democracy can’t keep its own lights on. Federal employees go unpaid, contractors lose income, national parks close, and agencies providing critical services grind to a halt—all while members of Congress continue receiving their paychecks.

This recurring crisis is not just an inconvenience; it is a symptom of deep structural decay. The Constitution may have given Congress the “power of the purse,” but it never intended that power to be weaponized against the American people. It’s time to modernize the process—without rewriting the Constitution—to prevent this cycle of self-inflicted harm from continuing.

The Cost of Congressional Dysfunction

Every shutdown carries both visible and hidden costs.

Economic losses: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that each week of closure costs billions in lost output. Federal workers eventually receive back pay, but contractors and small businesses that rely on government work rarely recover their losses.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that each week of closure costs billions in lost output. Federal workers eventually receive back pay, but contractors and small businesses that rely on government work rarely recover their losses. Erosion of public trust: Each shutdown teaches citizens that government cannot manage basic functions. This cynicism weakens democracy more than any foreign adversary could.

Each shutdown teaches citizens that government cannot manage basic functions. This cynicism weakens democracy more than any foreign adversary could. National security risks: From delayed intelligence briefings to frozen pay for critical personnel, every day of shutdown makes America less secure.

The current standoff proves that both parties have turned budget deadlines into political leverage. One side demands unrelated policy concessions; the other insists on “clean” funding bills and refuses to engage. The result? Stalemate—again.

Why the System Fails

At its core, the problem isn’t ideological polarization; it’s structural incentives. The framers of the Constitution designed checks and balances, not recurring fiscal cliffs. But over time, Congress has allowed the budget process to become a hostage tool.

Here’s why:

Annual appropriations deadlines invite brinkmanship. When everything expires at once, the stakes become too high for compromise. The Antideficiency Act forces agencies to shut down when funding lapses, leaving no room for continuity of operations. The 27th Amendment prevents mid-term pay adjustments for lawmakers—so they keep getting paid, even while the government stops paying everyone else. Modern politics rewards confrontation over cooperation, especially when base voters and cable networks thrive on conflict.

This combination has turned what should be routine fiscal management into a recurring national crisis.

Do We Need a New Constitution or Just a Smarter Congress

Some frustrated Americans now call for a new constitution—one that would force Congress to behave. But the truth is, we don’t need to start from scratch. The existing system already contains enough flexibility for Congress to fix this problem—if it has the courage.

Practical reforms can be implemented through ordinary legislation or narrowly crafted constitutional amendments. These changes would not alter the republic’s foundations; they would restore accountability and predictability to its fiscal operations.

A Blueprint for Responsible Governance

Here are several reforms Congress could pass immediately to prevent future shutdowns and restore trust in government.

1. Automatic Continuing Resolution (Auto-CR)

If Congress fails to pass new appropriations by the deadline, funding automatically continues at the previous year’s level for a limited period—say, 90 or 120 days.

This ensures that essential government services never close.

It removes the ability to hold agencies hostage for unrelated political demands.

Lawmakers still retain the power to modify or reduce funding through the regular process.

An Auto-CR doesn’t weaken congressional power—it just protects citizens from its misuse.

2. Pay-Escrow for Members of Congress

Because of the 27th Amendment, Congress cannot legally cut or suspend its own pay mid-term. However, it can delay disbursement until the government reopens.

Salaries would be placed in an escrow account during any shutdown.

Once all federal employees are repaid, member pay would be released.

This creates personal accountability without requiring a constitutional overhaul.

3. “No Budget, No Recess” Rule

A statute—or even a standing rule—could require both chambers to remain in session until all appropriations bills are passed. No fundraisers, no campaign travel, no recess.

When lawmakers face the same disruption as the public, deadlines suddenly become real.

4. Biennial Budgeting

Moving to a two-year budget cycle would reduce the frequency of fiscal showdowns. It would give agencies greater stability for planning and reduce the number of annual crises from 1 to 0.

5. Single-Subject Appropriations Bills

Large omnibus spending bills bury hundreds of unrelated provisions inside a single vote. Requiring smaller, single-subject appropriations would promote transparency and accountability. Lawmakers would have to defend each funding choice on its merits.

6. Debt-Ceiling Reform

Although technically separate from shutdowns, the debt ceiling compounds the problem. Congress can tie it automatically to spending it has already authorized, preventing future brinkmanship over obligations that already exist.

7. Continuity for Essential Services

Congress can expand the definition of “excepted” services under the Antideficiency Act to ensure vital operations—such as food safety, veterans’ benefits, and air traffic control—never cease due to politics.

Why This Matters Beyond Washington

Shutdowns don’t just affect D.C. They ripple through every state, every local economy, and every family that depends on timely government action.

Small businesses lose contracts and revenue.

lose contracts and revenue. Families waiting on passports, loans, or benefits face anxiety and delay.

waiting on passports, loans, or benefits face anxiety and delay. Federal workers live paycheck to paycheck, forced into credit-card debt through no fault of their own.

Meanwhile, the message sent abroad is one of instability. Allies question America’s reliability. Adversaries see opportunity. Investors lose confidence. In a time when global leadership depends on competence, dysfunction at home undermines strength abroad.

A Moral Question, Not Just a Fiscal One

Shutdowns are often framed as fiscal fights, but at heart, they are moral failures. When elected officials allow ideological purity or political gain to outweigh the basic duty to govern, they betray the public trust.

Every federal worker who misses a paycheck, every child whose daycare closes because a parent is furloughed, every soldier whose family faces delayed pay—these are real Americans, not bargaining chips.

If members of Congress want to debate healthcare, taxes, or immigration, they have every right to do so—but not by closing the government that serves us all.

Restoring the Power of Example

In the 20th century, shutdowns were rare; since the 1980s, they’ve become normalized. Each one erodes confidence in democracy’s ability to function. Other nations look to the United States as a model of stable self-government—yet what example do we set when our leaders can’t even keep the government open?

America needs a Congress that governs by persuasion and principle, not by paralysis. Ending shutdowns isn’t a partisan victory; it’s a restoration of competence.

A Call to Leadership

It’s easy to blame one party or the other, but the truth is that both have used shutdowns as leverage. What the nation needs now is collective humility and institutional reform.

Congress should enact an Automatic Continuing Resolution and Pay-Escrow Act before the next fiscal year. Doing so would prevent future crises and demonstrate that lawmakers can still put the country before politics.

The Constitution has lasted nearly 250 years because it balances flexibility with restraint. We don’t need to replace it—we need to honor its intent. The framers wanted compromise, not chaos; negotiation, not nihilism.

If today’s leaders can find the courage to pass even a few of these reforms, they will not only reopen the government—they’ll reopen the promise of American self-governance.

Final thought:

Shutdowns are not inevitable; they are choices. The next Congress can either continue repeating history—or make history by ending them forever.

It is easy for the parties to blame each other, claiming it is in the interest of Americans, while at the same time, they are hurting Americans. The political drama will never end.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.