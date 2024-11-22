Wok Express Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Wok Express, 12209 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Wok Express at 12209 Dorsett Rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. CLICK to read the review.

Wok Express, which started its culinary venture in 1989, has served the community authentic Chinese cuisine for over 35 years.

According to the review, the owner, Bruce Ji, opened a second location in February of 2024.

Wok Express – Maryland Heights, MO, online ratings are as follows as of November 21, 2024, at 7:00 am:

Google – 4.0 Stars with 659 online customer reviews

– 4.0 Stars with 659 online customer reviews Facebook – No Facebook page yet

– No Facebook page yet Yelp – 3.5 Stars with 123 online customer reviews – we strongly disagree with Yelp, which is normal.

– 3.5 Stars with 123 online customer reviews – we strongly disagree with Yelp, which is normal. TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 34 online customer reviews

– 4.0 Bubbles with 34 online customer reviews DoorDash – 4.5 Stars with 500+ online customer reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 500+ online customer reviews GrubHub – 4.5 Stars with 141 online customer reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 141 online customer reviews Uber – 4.3 Stars with 450+ online customer reviews

– 4.3 Stars with 450+ online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with two online customer reviews

Average Rating – 4.25 Stars – considering seven major platforms.

Additionally, on Nextdoor, Wok Express has 227 Hearts and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as of November 21, 2024.

On September 29, 2022, FOX2Now recognized them in an article titled “The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis.”

On March 28, 2023, Stacker.com recognized Wok Express in an article titled “Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor.”

On April 14, 2023, Fox2Now recognized them as one of the best Chinese restaurants in St. Louis. The list was determined using information from TripAdvisor.

Address, phone, and website:

12209 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 314-291-6821

Website: WokExpress.net

Additional resources: