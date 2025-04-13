Ocha Asian Restaurant – Fayette, MO

Ocha Asian Restaurant, 106 S. Church Street, Fayette, Missouri, offers a large choice of Asian cuisine to the community.

FAYETTE, MO (STL.News) Looking for authentic Asian food in Fayette, Missouri? Ocha Asian Restaurant brings Asia’s bold, vibrant flavors to the heart of Howard County. From savory Thai noodles to mouthwatering sushi rolls, Ocha offers a broad and satisfying menu crafted with fresh ingredients and expert care. Conveniently located in downtown Fayette, this local gem is ideal for a quick lunch, a cozy dinner, or takeout when craving something different.

Menu Highlights

Ocha’s diverse menu captures the essence of traditional Asian dishes while adding a modern flair and presentation. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy, sweet, or savory, you’ll find a delicious variety of options. Popular dishes include:

Pad Thai is a classic favorite that features stir-fried rice noodles, tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and your choice of protein, topped with crushed peanuts and lime.

Spicy Drunken Noodles – A fiery combination of broad rice noodles, chili, garlic, basil, and vegetables that delivers a satisfying kick.

Fried Rice Dishes – Generous portions of fried rice served with chicken, shrimp, or tofu, perfectly seasoned and bursting with flavor.

Sushi Rolls – A wide selection of beautifully prepared sushi rolls, from simple cucumber and avocado to more elaborate signature creations.

Appetizers – Start your meal with customer favorites like crispy egg rolls, steamed dumplings, and fresh spring rolls.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available, ensuring there’s something for every guest to enjoy.

Ambiance & Dining Experience

Ocha Asian Restaurant offers a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere that is perfect for all occasions. The dining room is clean, inviting, and spacious enough to accommodate solo diners and larger groups. Soft lighting and a minimalist design create a peaceful setting that allows the food to be the main attraction. Whether grabbing a quick weekday meal or planning a sit-down dinner with family, the experience at Ocha is always welcoming and satisfying.

The staff is known for being courteous, knowledgeable, and attentive. They help new guests navigate the menu while providing top-tier service to regulars.

About the Owner

Ocha Asian Restaurant is owned and operated by Kittikoon Chompupong, a veteran restaurateur with over two decades of experience. Chompupong’s passion for quality food and exceptional service is evident in every restaurant detail. He also operates the well-known Ocha Thai Restaurant in Columbia, Missouri, bringing consistent excellence to his Fayette location.

His hands-on leadership and deep knowledge of Asian culinary traditions make Ocha a standout dining destination in the area.

What Locals Are Saying

Ocha has quickly developed a loyal following among Fayette locals. Diners frequently praise the food for being fresh, flavorful, and well-portioned. The egg rolls, in particular, have developed a cult following, often described as the best in town. Patrons also highlight the friendly atmosphere and quick service as reasons they return.

Services & Accessibility

Dine-In : Enjoy your meal in a relaxed and clean dining room.

: Enjoy your meal in a relaxed and clean dining room. Takeout : Call ahead to place your order for a quick pickup.

: Call ahead to place your order for a quick pickup. Delivery : Available through select third-party apps for added convenience.

: Available through select third-party apps for added convenience. Parking: Has private parking available.

Ready to enjoy a flavorful escape from the ordinary? Visit Ocha Asian Restaurant in Fayette today and discover why it’s quickly becoming the go-to spot for Asian cuisine in the region.

The online ratings and reviews as of April 13, 2025, at 7:30 am are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 13 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – Not Yet Rated

Yelp – Not Yet Rated

TripAdvisory – Not Yet Rated

Ocha Asian Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Monday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Tuesday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Wednesday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Thursday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Friday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Saturday – 10:30 am – 8:30 pm

Address and phone:

106 South Church Street

Fayette, Missouri 65248

Phone: 660-888-5432

Website: OchaAsian.com

