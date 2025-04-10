A Historic List of U.S. Stock Market Crashes: From the Birth of a Nation to Modern Markets

(STL.News) The U.S. stock market has long been a powerful symbol of economic strength and prosperity. However, throughout its history, it has also experienced dramatic downturns—market crashes that have shaken investor confidence, wiped out trillions in wealth, and reshaped economic policies. This comprehensive list of U.S. stock market crashes provides a detailed look at the most significant events that have impacted the American financial system since the country’s founding.

If you’re an investor, a historian, or simply curious about the economy, this guide will help you understand the most notable stock market crashes in U.S. history.

1. The Panic of 1792

Date: March 1792

What Happened:

The first recorded financial panic in the United States occurred just four years after the Constitution was ratified. The newly formed U.S. financial system faced a crisis when speculation on U.S. government debt and bank shares led to a sharp correction. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton intervened by injecting liquidity to stabilize the market, establishing a precedent for future federal involvement in financial crises.

2. The Panic of 1837

Date: May 1837

Details:

Triggered by speculative lending practices, a collapse in land values, and President Andrew Jackson’s withdrawal of federal funds from the Bank of the United States, the Panic of 1837 led to a major recession. Stock prices plummeted, banks failed, and unemployment surged. The depression lasted nearly seven years.

3. The Panic of 1857

Date: August 1857

Summary:

This crash was caused by the failure of the Ohio Life Insurance and Trust Company and declining international economic conditions. It marked the first worldwide financial crisis originating in the U.S. Railroads, banks, and manufacturing industries were heavily affected, sending stock prices down sharply.

4. The Panic of 1873

Date: September 1873

What Sparked It:

Known as the “Long Depression,” the crash began with the failure of Jay Cooke & Company, a major financier of railroads. Overinvestment in railroad construction and declining European demand triggered a global downturn, with U.S. stock prices suffering heavy losses.

5. The Panic of 1893

Date: May 1893

Event Details:

Caused by overbuilding of railroads, shaky bank financing, and a run on gold reserves, the Panic of 1893 led to widespread bankruptcies and a severe stock market downturn. It ushered in a deep depression lasting until 1897.

6. The Panic of 1907

Date: October 1907

Crash Highlights:

A failed attempt to corner the copper market led to the panic selling of bank stocks. Major trust companies collapsed, and the New York Stock Exchange fell nearly 50%. J.P. Morgan personally intervened to inject liquidity and restore confidence, eventually leading to the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913.

7. The Wall Street Crash of 1929

Date: October 1929

Infamous Days: Black Thursday (Oct. 24), Black Monday (Oct. 28), and Black Tuesday (Oct. 29)

Impact:

This remains the most iconic stock market crash in U.S. history. Following a decade of rapid economic growth and speculation, stock prices inflated wildly. When confidence collapsed, the market plunged nearly 90% over several years. The crash triggered the Great Depression, a decade-long global economic downturn.

8. The Recession of 1973–1974

Date: January 1973 – December 1974

Key Factors:

Oil embargoes, inflation, and the collapse of the Bretton Woods system caused a significant decline in stock prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost over 45% of its value. Investor confidence was deeply shaken amid rising unemployment and economic stagnation.

9. Black Monday – 1987 Crash

Date: October 19, 1987

Crash Details:

The DJIA fell 22.6% % on a single day —the largest one-day percentage drop in history. The crash was caused by program trading, overvaluation, and investor panic. Though severe, the market recovered relatively quickly, avoiding a prolonged recession.

10. Dot-Com Bubble Burst

Date: March 2000 – October 2002

Background:

Fueled by speculation in internet-based companies, the NASDAQ Composite soared in the late 1990s. But when tech companies failed to deliver profits, the bubble burst. The NASDAQ fell nearly 80%, leading to a recession and massive layoffs in the tech industry.

11. The Financial Crisis of 2008

Date: September 2008

Key Events:

This crash, triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers and a housing market meltdown, led to a global financial crisis. The S&P 500 lost more than 50% of its value. Government bailouts and stimulus packages helped avoid a depression, but recovery was slow and painful.

12. Flash Crash of 2010

Date: May 6, 2010

What Happened:

Within minutes, the DJIA plunged nearly 1,000 points before quickly recovering. High-frequency trading and a large sell order caused extreme volatility. Although short-lived, the event raised concerns about algorithmic trading and market stability.

13. COVID-19 Crash

Date: February – March 2020

Crash Overview:

As the coronavirus pandemic spread globally, panic selling hit stock markets. The S&P 500 plunged by over 30% in weeks. Emergency Federal Reserve actions and government stimulus programs eventually stabilized markets, leading to a historic rebound later in the year.

14. 2022–2023 Bear Market

Date: January 2022 – October 2022

Details:

Driven by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears, the S&P 500 entered a bear market. Technology stocks were particularly hard hit, reflecting investor concerns about future growth and tighter monetary policy.

Why Understanding Market Crashes Matters

Each of these stock market crashes shaped the U.S. economy and influenced how investors, regulators, and policymakers react to future financial risks. Understanding these historical downturns offers valuable insight into market behavior, risk management, and long-term investment strategy.

Final Thoughts: Markets Are Resilient Over Time

Despite these crashes, the U.S. stock market has consistently rebounded and grown over the long term. These historical downturns underscore the importance of diversification, risk awareness, and a long-term outlook for investors. Markets may fall, but history shows they also recover—often stronger than before.

