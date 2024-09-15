Amant’s Floor Care Added to Local Directory

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care has been added to the USPress.News business directory. The listing is non-sponsored and given to the business in recognition of its almost 56 years in business, now operated by the second generation, Kevin Amant. In April 2024, they celebrated their 55 years in business, which was published on STL.News.

Additionally, Amant’s Floor Care was added to USBiz.Directory, which is owned and managed by the same media company.

Few family-owned businesses can celebrate this type of success and longevity. They provide services to some of the most prestigious properties and management companies in the St. Louis region, including casinos, banks, office complexes, and federal buildings.

Steven Amant founded the company based on providing carpet cleaning that has now expanded into additional services such as:

Amant’s Floor Care online ratings are as follows as of September 15, 2024, at 6:30 am:

Google – 4.5 Stars with fifteen online ratings and reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars with five online ratings and reviews

Yelp – 5 Stars with seven online ratings and reviews

Angie's List – 4.8 Stars with ninety-five online ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Steven Amant’s son, Kevin Amant, owns and manages the company today. He has been in charge of it for the past 20+ years, making his father proud by providing award-winning services to their customers. They are Angie’s Preferred Provider and are rated A+ by the BBB (Better Business Bureau).

Amant’s Floor Care address, phone, and email:

17005 Manchester Rd

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-458-2500

Email: info@AmantsFloorCare.com

Website: FloorCleaningStLouis.com

