Louisiana - Record Low Number of Unemployed
Categories

Louisiana – Record Low Number of Unemployed

Louisiana Governor Edward’s Statement on New Record Low Number of Unemployed.

BATON ROUGE, LA (STL.News) Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) announced that federal data shows that Louisiana once again hit its lowest-ever unemployment rate.  The unemployment rate is 3.3%, tied with August 2023 for the lowest in series history, and the number of unemployed individuals is 67,930, the lowest in history overall.

“Louisiana continues to set records for low unemployment.  We’ve had 30 consecutive months of job growth and have added nearly 280,000 jobs since the worst pandemic.  In fact, our employment levels are now higher than they were before COVID,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.  “Experts believe that our bipartisan work to grow and diversify our economy will benefit Louisiana for years to come.  Economist Dr. Loren Scott recently predicted that Louisiana will add more than 80,000 jobs over the next two years.  And we’ve done it all while overcoming historic natural disasters and a state government budget crisis.  I have never been more optimistic about Louisiana than I am today.”

SOURCE: Louisiana Governor

73 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x