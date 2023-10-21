Louisiana – Record Low Number of Unemployed

Louisiana Governor Edward’s Statement on New Record Low Number of Unemployed.

BATON ROUGE, LA (STL.News) Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) announced that federal data shows that Louisiana once again hit its lowest-ever unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is 3.3%, tied with August 2023 for the lowest in series history, and the number of unemployed individuals is 67,930, the lowest in history overall.

“Louisiana continues to set records for low unemployment. We’ve had 30 consecutive months of job growth and have added nearly 280,000 jobs since the worst pandemic. In fact, our employment levels are now higher than they were before COVID,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “Experts believe that our bipartisan work to grow and diversify our economy will benefit Louisiana for years to come. Economist Dr. Loren Scott recently predicted that Louisiana will add more than 80,000 jobs over the next two years. And we’ve done it all while overcoming historic natural disasters and a state government budget crisis. I have never been more optimistic about Louisiana than I am today.”

SOURCE: Louisiana Governor