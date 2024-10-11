Restaurant Depot Settles EEOC Case

Restaurant Depot Agrees to Settle EEOC Class Sexual Harassment Case

Federal Investigation Found Restaurant Depot Store Manager Sexually Harassed Multiple Female Employees And Company Failed to Respond.

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Jetro Holdings, LLC, a wholesale food service supplier operating under the name Restaurant Depot in Fife, Washington, has agreed to institute sweeping changes to its internal complaint procedures and implement training for its facilities in the state of Washington to resolve a sexual harassment complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency announced Thursday.

According to the EEOC, a former employee alleged that during the year prior to her discharge, she was subjected to sexual comments and, unwanted touching, and sexual advances and was forced to perform sexual acts by store managers. The EEOC’s investigation confirmed that the former employee had been sexually harassed by a store manager and revealed that other female employees had been subjected to sexual harassment during the same time period by the same store manager. Furthermore, the investigation found evidence that Restaurant Depot had received complaints going back to 2019 about the same store manager and yet failed to take appropriate action to stop the unlawful conduct.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Individuals and class members who are subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace are entitled to be paid compensatory damages by the employer, covering any out-of-pocket expenses caused by the discrimination (such as the costs associated with a job search or medical expenses), plus additional compensation for emotional harm suffered, such as mental anguish, inconvenience, or loss of enjoyment of life. In cases involving particularly egregious or reckless discrimination, employers may also be required to pay punitive damages as punishment for violating the rights of their employees.

Through the EEOC’s voluntary conciliation process, Restaurant Depot agreed to update its policies to clarify and improve the process for employees to submit complaints of discrimination, such as adding clear points of contact and multiple complaint methods and describing the process for investigating and resolving complaints. Over a three-year period, the company will also provide periodic reports to the EEOC to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the agreement, such as training requirements for employees, supervisory, management, and human resources staff, and to show that any complaints of harassment and discrimination are promptly responded to and investigated.

“We have heard this story too many times,” said Elizabeth M. Cannon, director of the EEOC’s Seattle Field Office. “Employers, train your managers to recognize discrimination and harassment complaints so they can respond appropriately. Workers, if your employer isn’t protecting you from harassment at work, you can file a charge with EEOC. As a result of this case, Restaurant Depot engaged in the conciliation process with us and implemented these initial steps, which we expect will help protect their current and future employees from similar treatment.”