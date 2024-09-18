All Day Medical Care Clinic to Pay $75K – Settlement

All Day Medical Care Clinic, LLC Agrees to Pay $75,000 to Resolve EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit.

GAITHERSBURG, MD (STL.News) All Day Medical Care Clinic, LLC., a healthcare provider offering a variety of medical specialists who treat both walk-in and scheduled patients, will pay $75,000 and provide other relief to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency announced today.

The EEOC charged that All Day Medical Care Clinic violated federal law by failing to provide an employee with a disability with a reasonable accommodation and discharged her when it learned that she needed an accommodation. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, the company fired a scheduling assistant, who on her first day of work, requested software to be installed on her assigned computer which would accommodate her vision impairments. The company refused to accommodate the employee’s vision impairments and instead terminated her for not disclosing her disability during her interview.

Such alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After attempting to reach a pre-litigation resolution through its conciliation process, the EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (EEOC v. All Day Medical Care Clinic, LLC, Case No. 1:24-cv-01477-JRR). In addition to the monetary relief, the consent decree settling the suit provides for injunctive relief, training on the ADA, and compliance-related reporting to the EEOC.

“This action serves to remind employers that employees need not disclose their disabilities before employment and are entitled to accommodations absent undue hardship,” explained Rosemarie Rhodes, director of the EEOC’s Baltimore Field Office.

EEOC’s Regional Attorney Debra Lawrence said, “All Day Medical Care Clinic has altered its staffing so that this situation should not reoccur. We are pleased that this company promptly resolved this action.”

The EEOC’s Baltimore Field Office is one of four offices in the EEOC Philadelphia District Office, which has jurisdiction over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and parts of New Jersey and Ohio. Attorneys in the EEOC Philadelphia District Office also prosecute discrimination cases in Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia.