Wall Street Ends Higher as Inflation Cools – June 12, 2025

Wall Street Ends Higher as Inflation Cools, Oracle Soars, and Investors Eye Fed’s Next Move

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Wall Street – The U.S. financial markets closed modestly higher Thursday, as investors digested a fresh round of economic data, mixed corporate news, and rising speculation about the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves. A softer-than-expected wholesale inflation report and surging shares of Oracle helped buoy major indexes despite ongoing concerns surrounding tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and select corporate earnings.

Wall Street – Inflation Shows Signs of Cooling, Lifts Investor Sentiment

Markets opened cautiously Thursday morning following overnight volatility triggered by renewed tariff threats and global economic uncertainties. However, sentiment quickly improved after the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) data showed wholesale inflation easing more than economists had projected.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that the PPI rose at a slower pace, suggesting that price pressures may be stabilizing. This offers some breathing room for the Federal Reserve as it considers potential interest rate adjustments. The softer inflation data was welcomed by investors who have been anxiously monitoring economic indicators for signs that the Fed might pivot toward a more accommodative stance before the end of 2025.

“The cooler PPI reading is encouraging for markets,” said one analyst. “It strengthens the narrative that the Fed may not need to hold rates higher for longer if inflation continues to moderate.”

Following the inflation report, bond yields retreated, further supporting equity valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 4.4%, while strong demand for the $22 billion 30-year Treasury auction further stabilized the bond market.

Wall Street – Markets End in the Green, Nasdaq and S&P Near Record Levels

At the closing bell, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to finish at 6,045.26, edging closer to record territory. The Nasdaq Composite advanced approximately 0.2% to 19,662.48, also nearing historic highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a more modest gain of 0.2%, closing around 42,967.62.

Small-cap stocks lagged behind the broader market, with the Russell 2000 slipping by 0.4% to 2,140.09, as investors favored larger, more stable companies amid global uncertainties.

The day’s performance reflects Wall Street’s continued resilience even as economic crosscurrents — both domestic and international — remain highly dynamic.

Wall Street – Oracle Surges After Strong Earnings

One of the day’s standout performers was Oracle Corporation (ORCL), which saw its stock surge by approximately 13% after delivering a strong quarterly earnings report. The company exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and profits expectations while offering bullish guidance for its cloud services division.

Oracle’s impressive results reflect ongoing demand for cloud infrastructure as businesses continue digital transformations. Investors responded positively to Oracle’s announcement of significant new customer acquisitions and strong growth in its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing segments.

“Oracle’s cloud momentum is undeniable, and it’s becoming a serious competitor in the AI-driven enterprise software space,” said a leading tech sector strategist.

Oracle’s rally helped lift broader technology shares and contributed significantly to Thursday’s Nasdaq performance.

Wall Street – Boeing Slides Amid Crash News

While Oracle soared, Boeing (BA) faced selling pressure following troubling headlines. Though still under investigation, reports of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in India rattled investors and sent Boeing’s stock down approximately 5-6% on the day.

The incident adds to Boeing’s recent challenges and raises fresh concerns about potential safety reviews, regulatory investigations, and future orders for its flagship aircraft models.

“Every time Boeing starts to stabilize, another incident seems to undermine investor confidence,” remarked one aviation analyst.

Wall Street – Broader Sector Highlights

Technology stocks largely led Thursday’s gains, buoyed by Oracle’s strong results and optimism about the sector’s AI and cloud growth potential. Cisco Systems (CSCO) added approximately 1.4% after recent softness, while chipmakers traded mixed as investors rotated into select mega-cap names.

However, electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO) continued its recent slide, falling about 3.2% as competition intensifies and global EV demand shows signs of plateauing.

The healthcare, consumer discretionary, and utilities sectors saw modest gains, while the industrials and energy sectors remained under pressure, partly due to geopolitical tensions and commodity price fluctuations.

Wall Street – Currency and Commodity Markets React to Macro Signals

The U.S. dollar slipped to its lowest level since April 2022 as investors repositioned following the soft inflation print and recalibrated expectations for future interest rate cuts. Safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained ground, reflecting cautious global sentiment.

Gold prices edged higher, benefiting from both dollar weakness and declining bond yields, while oil prices traded narrowly mixed amid conflicting signals on supply and demand dynamics.

Geopolitical Risks Linger, but Fed Remains the Central Focus

Thursday’s trading session unfolded against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, including President Trump’s renewed tariff threats aimed at several foreign trading partners. The administration’s tough stance on trade raised early concerns among traders but ultimately did not derail the day’s rally.

“Tariff headlines continue to stir short-term volatility, but for now, the market remains focused squarely on the Fed and inflation trends,” said one Wall Street strategist.

While economic data and corporate earnings provided Thursday’s positive momentum, investors remain laser-focused on upcoming Federal Reserve commentary. Markets are currently pricing in a potential rate cut by late 2025, contingent upon continued moderation in inflation and stability in the labor market.

Looking Ahead

As the week draws to a close, market participants will closely watch Friday’s consumer sentiment report and next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for additional clues about the central bank’s policy trajectory.

Despite recent volatility, Thursday’s session highlighted Wall Street’s underlying optimism that a soft landing for the economy remains achievable if inflation continues to ease and the Fed manages a careful pivot in monetary policy.

For now, cooling inflation, strong earnings from key technology players, and stable bond markets are giving investors reasons to remain cautiously bullish as summer trading heats up.

