Office Depot v. Target – #10 Envelopes – Price Comparison

Introduction: The Everyday Cost of Office Supplies

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Office supplies might not grab headlines like technology or groceries, but they remain essential for households, schools, and businesses. Whether it’s envelopes, pens, or printer paper, consumers rely on these everyday products to keep their operations running smoothly. But while the need for supplies is universal, the prices consumers pay can vary widely depending on where they shop.

A recent price comparison by STL.News highlights one of the most striking disparities in the office supply market: the price of #10 business envelopes at Office Depot versus Target. The numbers speak for themselves, revealing just how important it is for consumers to shop innovatively, rather than with any particular retailer.

The Products Compared

For this review, STL.News compared the cost of a box of #10 envelopes — one of the most common sizes used for letters, invoices, and business correspondence.

Office Depot: A 45-count box of standard #10 envelopes priced at $16.99 .

A box of standard priced at . Target: A 125-count box of standard #10 envelopes priced at $3.49.

On the surface, both products are nearly identical in purpose. They are plain white #10 envelopes, suitable for everyday mailing needs. Yet the cost difference is staggering.

Breaking Down the Price Difference

To understand the real impact of this comparison, it’s useful to break it down by unit cost.

Office Depot: $16.99 ÷ 45 envelopes = $0.38 per envelope .

. Target: $3.49 ÷ 125 envelopes = $0.03 per envelope.

That means consumers pay more than 10 times the price per envelope at Office Depot compared to Target.

For individuals who only occasionally send mail, this may not seem critical. But for small businesses, nonprofits, or organizations that rely on regular mailings, this kind of difference translates into substantial savings.

Real-World Example: Business Impact

Imagine a small business that sends out 1,000 invoices a year. If those envelopes came from Office Depot, the business would spend:

$380 at the per-unit price.

If the same business bought envelopes from Target, the total would be:

$30 at Target’s per-unit price.

That’s a savings of $350 per year — on a single office supply item. For larger organizations or mailing campaigns, the difference could run into the thousands.

Why Are Prices So Different?

Several factors may contribute to the price disparity between retailers like Office Depot and Target.

Bulk Packaging – Target’s pack contains nearly three times as many envelopes, spreading production and packaging costs over a larger quantity. Retail Strategy – Specialty stores like Office Depot often position themselves as dedicated suppliers with higher service levels, which can come at a higher price. Brand Perception – Consumers may assume that an “office supply” retailer automatically offers the best deals, but in practice, big-box retailers often undercut them with loss-leader pricing strategies. Consumer Habits – Many people shop where it feels most convenient. That convenience may come with hidden costs if price comparisons aren’t made.

The Bigger Picture: Shopping Around Matters

This envelope comparison isn’t just about two retailers; it serves as a reminder that price differences exist across nearly every product category.

For consumers, the lesson is clear:

Check multiple retailers before buying.

before buying. Focus on unit price , not just the sticker price on the shelf.

, not just the sticker price on the shelf. Consider online options, where competition often drives prices even lower.

For retailers, the message is equally important. Consumers are more informed than ever, and transparency in pricing is increasingly expected. A shopper who discovers such stark differences may think twice before returning to the higher-priced store.

Retail Competition in Office Supplies

The office supply market has been under pressure for years. With the rise of digital communications, the overall demand for traditional products, such as envelopes and printer paper, has declined. At the same time, big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as grocery chains, have expanded into the office supply space, offering competitive pricing.

Specialty retailers like Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Staples have responded by focusing on services such as printing, copying, and office furniture. However, as this example illustrates, when it comes to basic supplies, their prices can be significantly higher than those of their big-box competitors.

Consumer Perspective: Why This Matters

While envelopes may seem like a small purchase, they represent the kind of hidden costs that add up over time. For families watching their budgets or small businesses trying to stretch every dollar, these price gaps are significant.

In an era of inflation and rising costs across many sectors, finding ways to save on everyday products matters more than ever. Office supplies may not be glamorous, but they are a perfect example of where consumers can gain by being informed.

Final Thoughts

The STL.News comparison of #10 envelopes at Office Depot and Target reveals a dramatic pricing gap that highlights the value of shopping strategically. At $0.38 per envelope versus $0.03 per envelope, the choice for consumers who prioritize savings is clear.

This does not necessarily mean that Office Depot has no value — the chain still offers specialized products and business services. But when it comes to standard envelopes, Target wins the price comparison hands down.

Disclaimer

Prices were verified on August 27, 2025, at Office Depot and Target. Prices are subject to change without notice. A picture of the receipt and the boxes is part of this article. This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not imply endorsement or criticism of either retailer. This article is NOT sponsored by any entity or person.

